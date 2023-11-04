Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent snaps erupt 'patch-up' rumours with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

    South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos have an unmissable connection and link with ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. Recent photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu may have sparked off the alleged 'patch-up' rumours with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Check it out here.

    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has flagged off the rumours of her patch-up with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. The actress, who officially got divorced and separated from the actor in 2021, had indicated that she had moved on from him when she dropped several stunning photos, but without the tattoo of his name. However, her recent post has got fans guessing again. On Friday, Samantha shared an adorable collage of pictures in which she flaunted her sartorial style. One of the pictures displayed she has not removed the tattoo dedicated to Naga Chaitanya.

    ALSO READ: 'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon's film fly high? Check

    For the unversed, Samantha had the nickname of Chaitanya, Chay, permanently inked and tattooed near her rib area. In the new photos, Samantha was flaunting the tattoo while wearing a white tub top, a jacket and a pair of pants. While it was earlier also believed that she had removed it, fans are glad to learn that she still has the tattoo intact.

    One fan wrote, "The other day, someone said that he has taken a tattoo. Maybe it was cut out (at the time)." A fan noted, "Still had a tattoo." A third fan shares, "Who said that it got removed." A fan reveals, "Nag tattoo still there."

    Last month, Naga Chaitanya sparked rumours of the patch-up when he shared a photo of Hash, a dog, which he and Samantha got when they were still married. In the photo, Hash was seated in the lap of Chaitanya in his car while he watched the sunset. He shared the photo with the caption, "Vibe." While it seems like Samantha and Chaitanya are co-parenting their dogs, the photo opened the floodgate of speculations that Chaitanya and Samantha might have patched up.

    ALSO READ: What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon's film fly high? Check

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details

    Did you know Pankaj Tripathi ate only khichdi for 60 days while playing role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee?

    12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making?

    Delhi air pollution: 9 key things to keep in mind before buying an air purifier

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered

    Temptation Island India: Urvi Shetty to Jad Hadid; here's the complete list of contestants for this season

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon's film fly high? Check

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

