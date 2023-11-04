Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon's film fly high? Check

    Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon's film 'Garudan' was released in theatres on Friday (Nov 3). According to reports from various box office trackers, the film has managed to earn over Rs 1 crore on the opening day. 

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon film fly high? Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    Actor-politician Suresh Gopi's first theatrical release of this year was 'Garudan'. The film was released on Friday (Nov 3) and received positive reviews after its initial screenings. The film is directed by Arun Varma, written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and produced by Listin Stephen.  The film stars Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon in the lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast including Jagadish, Siddique, Thalaivasal Vijay, Dileesh Pothan, Abhirami, Divya Pillai, Arjun Nandhakumar, Nishanth Sagar, Major Ravi and Jayan Cherthala.

    Also read: Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this

    The film has reunited Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon after 12 years. They were last seen in the blockbuster 'Christian Brothers'.

    Leading box office trackers report that the first-day collection of the film from Kerala has come in the range of Rs 1 crore- 1.1 crore.  It is reported that the positive word-of-mouth publicity received after the first screenings has benefited the film significantly. Box office tracker Friday Matinee reported that 75 per cent of the release day Kerala collection came from the evening and night shows.

    It is reported that the movie will do well in Saturday and Sunday box office numbers thanks to word-of-mouth publicity. Trackers are curious to know how much Garuda's first-weekend collection will be.

    Anjaam Pathira was a film that proved that Midhun Manuel Thomas is a man who knows the pulse of the thriller genre. It was a hugely popular and financially successful film. The film belongs to the legal thriller category. 

    The songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy in his third collaboration with Magic Frames, following Jana Gana Mana and Kaduva in 2022.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu new video shows she is going through therapy session RBA

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details SHG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details

    Did you know Pankaj Tripathi ate only khichdi for 60 days while playing role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee? RBA

    Did you know Pankaj Tripathi ate only khichdi for 60 days while playing role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee?

    12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making? ATG

    12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making?

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence RBA

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence

    Recent Stories

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu new video shows she is going through therapy session RBA

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Congress never gave anything to poor except deception says PM Modi gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi's dreamy wedding pictures give 'fairytale' vibes - SEE PHOTOS

    Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi's dreamy wedding pictures give 'fairytale' vibes - SEE PHOTOS

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon