What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often goes for such therapies, and earlier videos have gone viral. Actress' new video of taking cryotherapy goes viral. Samantha was last seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has caused a stir on the internet with a video of a recent cryotherapy treatment. The video, which went viral very fast, provides an insight into Samantha's dedication to her fitness and health quest and the craze for wellbeing. Samantha receives these therapies frequently, and other videos of hers have also gone popular. A fan posted the most recent video of her meditating on social media, showing her standing in what seems to be a tub. Throughout the session, she has kept her eyes closed.

What is Cryotherapy?

The process of freezing water and destroying aberrant tissue in the body is known as cryotherapy. Treatments, including cold showers, ice packs, cool-air body champers, and submersion of the entire body in cold water, are all part of the therapy. The body's tissues are exposed to low temperatures for medicinal purposes.

It is recommended that cold treatment be used in reaction to athletic efforts, regardless of the frequency of exercise or the length of your daily jogs. Keep the shower's temperature below 15 degrees Celsius and keep it running for between 30 and 3 minutes. You might even start and conclude your shower with a hot splash.

It should be noted that cryotherapy is a treatment in which the patient is subjected to extremely low temperatures for a limited length of time. Samantha was recently spotted showing off her tattoo in brand-new pictures while wearing a white tank top, a jacket, and leggings. Fans are happy to find that she still has the tattoo, despite the earlier belief that it had been erased. This has sparked rumours about the couple's reunion.

When Naga Chaitanya posted a picture of Hash, the puppy he and Samantha acquired when they were still married, last month, it ignited suspicions of a reconciliation. In the picture, Hash was sitting in Chaitanya's lap in his automobile, enjoying the dusk.

He shared the photo with the caption, “Vibe.” Although it appears that Samantha and Chaitanya are sharing dog care, the picture sparked a lot of rumours that the two may have reconciled. Chaitanya's fans asked him in the comments section if he and Samantha had reconciled.

Soon after, Samantha posted several pictures that appeared to put an end to the speculations, and she covered up the tattoo that had Chaitanya's name on it.

In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya called it quits. A joint statement from the stars confirmed the news of their split. Chaitanya announced earlier this year that they had finalised their divorce and had been lawfully alone for a full year. The former couple has not discussed the cause of their breakup.