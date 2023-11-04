Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu often goes for such therapies, and earlier videos have gone viral. Actress' new video of taking cryotherapy goes viral. Samantha was last seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu new video shows she is going through therapy session RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has caused a stir on the internet with a video of a recent cryotherapy treatment. The video, which went viral very fast, provides an insight into Samantha's dedication to her fitness and health quest and the craze for wellbeing. Samantha receives these therapies frequently, and other videos of hers have also gone popular. A fan posted the most recent video of her meditating on social media, showing her standing in what seems to be a tub. Throughout the session, she has kept her eyes closed. 

    What is Cryotherapy?
    The process of freezing water and destroying aberrant tissue in the body is known as cryotherapy. Treatments, including cold showers, ice packs, cool-air body champers, and submersion of the entire body in cold water, are all part of the therapy. The body's tissues are exposed to low temperatures for medicinal purposes.

    Also Read: 12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making?

    It is recommended that cold treatment be used in reaction to athletic efforts, regardless of the frequency of exercise or the length of your daily jogs. Keep the shower's temperature below 15 degrees Celsius and keep it running for between 30 and 3 minutes. You might even start and conclude your shower with a hot splash.

    It should be noted that cryotherapy is a treatment in which the patient is subjected to extremely low temperatures for a limited length of time. Samantha was recently spotted showing off her tattoo in brand-new pictures while wearing a white tank top, a jacket, and leggings. Fans are happy to find that she still has the tattoo, despite the earlier belief that it had been erased. This has sparked rumours about the couple's reunion.

    Also Read: Is Mrunal Thakur getting married to Telugu actor? Know details

    When Naga Chaitanya posted a picture of Hash, the puppy he and Samantha acquired when they were still married, last month, it ignited suspicions of a reconciliation. In the picture, Hash was sitting in Chaitanya's lap in his automobile, enjoying the dusk. 

    He shared the photo with the caption, “Vibe.” Although it appears that Samantha and Chaitanya are sharing dog care, the picture sparked a lot of rumours that the two may have reconciled. Chaitanya's fans asked him in the comments section if he and Samantha had reconciled.

    Soon after, Samantha posted several pictures that appeared to put an end to the speculations, and she covered up the tattoo that had Chaitanya's name on it.

    In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya called it quits. A joint statement from the stars confirmed the news of their split. Chaitanya announced earlier this year that they had finalised their divorce and had been lawfully alone for a full year. The former couple has not discussed the cause of their breakup.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details SHG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details

    Did you know Pankaj Tripathi ate only khichdi for 60 days while playing role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee? RBA

    Did you know Pankaj Tripathi ate only khichdi for 60 days while playing role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee?

    12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making? ATG

    12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making?

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence RBA

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Congress never gave anything to poor except deception says PM Modi gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi's dreamy wedding pictures give 'fairytale' vibes - SEE PHOTOS

    Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi's dreamy wedding pictures give 'fairytale' vibes - SEE PHOTOS

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms anr

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon