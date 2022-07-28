Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film to be out on OTT after....

Nowadays, all Bollywood movies first come out in theatres before streaming on OTT. Likewise, after the theatrical release, Aamir Khan's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha will also be streamed on OTT.

With each passing day, Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient!



The excitement around ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is touching the stars, and it wouldn't be too soon to say that just like all the Aamir Khan films, Laal Singh Chaddha too will be available on OTT after 6 months of its release. All the Aamir Khan films hit theatres and release later on OTT for the audience to enjoy the film on the screen of their choice and at the comfort of their home.



The endless build-up around Laal Singh Chaddha is commendable as fans can not stop gushing about the film’s trailer, soundtrack, music video, and every bits and pieces that makers drop.



Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving love around all quarters. The audience is looking forward to see Aamir Khan depict the life journey of Laal Singh Chadhha.



When Yash's KGF Chapter 2 was just released, the global box office was hit by a tremendous storm. Aamir Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha" was preparing its release with KGF chapter 2 as the rock star's following was reaching new heights.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been in discussions for a while, and the expectation for it has also been at an all-time high, but the crowd clearly prefers Yash's film. About the KGF and Laal Singh Chaddha battle, Aamir Khan stated at a recent event in Hyderabad, "I recall when KGF 2 was going to premiere, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the Hindi public, among my own friends." Aamir added that he just got saved on sharing the same release date with KGF chapter 2. "Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. Fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2,".

