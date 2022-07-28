Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film to be out on OTT after....

    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

    Nowadays, all Bollywood movies first come out in theatres before streaming on OTT. Likewise, after the theatrical release, Aamir Khan's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha will also be streamed on OTT.

    Movie poster

    With each passing day, Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient! 
     

    Movie Still

    The excitement around ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is touching the stars, and it wouldn't be too soon to say that just like all the Aamir Khan films, Laal Singh Chaddha too will be available on OTT after 6 months of its release. All the Aamir Khan films hit theatres and release later on OTT for the audience to enjoy the film on the screen of their choice and at the comfort of their home. 
     

    Movie Still

    The endless build-up around Laal Singh Chaddha is commendable as fans can not stop gushing about the film’s trailer, soundtrack, music video, and every bits and pieces that makers drop.
     

    Image: Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

    Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving love around all quarters. The audience is looking forward to see Aamir Khan depict the life journey of Laal Singh Chadhha.  
     

    Movie Still

    When Yash's KGF Chapter 2 was just released, the global box office was hit by a tremendous storm. Aamir Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha" was preparing its release with KGF chapter 2 as the rock star's following was reaching new heights. Also Read: Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details)

    Movie Still

    Laal Singh Chaddha has been in discussions for a while, and the expectation for it has also been at an all-time high, but the crowd clearly prefers Yash's film. About the KGF and Laal Singh Chaddha battle, Aamir Khan stated at a recent event in Hyderabad, "I recall when KGF 2 was going to premiere, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the Hindi public, among my own friends." Aamir added that he just got saved on sharing the same release date with KGF chapter 2. "Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. Fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2,".  Also Read: Know Dulquer Salmaan's net worth, cars, salary, education and more

    Movie Still

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni are also featured in the Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios film "Laal Singh Chaddha." It is an authorised Forrest Gump remake. The movie will debut on August 11. Also Read: Dhanush's net worth, cars, salary, house, education and more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown RBA

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details) RBA

    Vaathi first look: Dhanush plays a teacher in Venky Atluri's film (Read details)

    Pictures Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on the sets of Shehzada RBA

    Pictures: Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on the sets of Shehzada

    Sonakshi Sinha to star in brother Kush directorial debut drb

    Sonakshi Sinha to star in brother Kush’s directorial debut

    Bawaal Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is one of the highest budget film; read details RBA

    Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is one of the highest budget film; read details

    Recent Stories

    Mammootty once revealed why Dulquer Salmaan married early; also why Amaal Sufiya is a prefect match RBA

    Mammootty once revealed why Dulquer Salmaan married early; also why Amaal Sufiya is a prefect match

    OnePlus 10T 5G 4 things you need to know about this gadget ahead of launch gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G: 4 things you need to know about this gadget ahead of launch

    PPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for junior auditor released; know how to apply - adt

    PPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for junior auditor released; know how to apply

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown RBA

    Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown

    Over Rs 28 crore 5kg gold seized by ED from 2nd home of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee aide Arpita Mukherjee gcw

    Over Rs 28 crore, 5kg gold seized from 2nd home of West Bengal minister's aide

    Recent Videos

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon