Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES]

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares festive joy, unveiling her beautifully decorated Christmas home on social media

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Embracing the festive spirit of Christmas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared glimpses of her holiday decorations on social media. The Kushi actress, known for her versatile roles, gave followers a sneak peek into her beautifully adorned living room, capturing the essence of the season on a cozy Tuesday night.

    In an Instagram story, Samantha expressed her excitement for Christmas, stating, "Beginning to look a lot like Christmas." The post showcased a magnificently decorated Christmas tree standing against a backdrop of winter trees. The living room exuded warmth with earthy brown and beige tones, creating a perfect holiday setting.

    Dressed in an elegant, high-slit dress, Samantha added a personal touch to the tree with festive ornaments. Another image captured her joyfully relaxing on the couch, appreciating the beauty of the decorated tree, accompanied by the caption 'Home.'

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG

    Despite taking a well-deserved break from her hectic film schedule to focus on her well-being, Samantha remains active in the industry. While her recent break may have limited her film appearances, she continues to explore exciting opportunities.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last film release was the romantic comedy Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Shiv Nirvana. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film further solidified Samantha's reputation as a versatile actress.

    Looking ahead, Samantha is poised to make her Hollywood debut in the English-Tamil bilingual film Chennai Stories, marking a significant milestone in her career. Additionally, she is set to join the Indian adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.

    ALSO READ: Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78 RBA

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78

    Throwback Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures ATG

    Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details RBA

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented ATG

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented

    Tripti Dimri to feature alongside Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

    'Animal' star Tripti Dimri to romance Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

    Recent Stories

    Visitor jumps into Lok Sabha chamber from Gallery opens tear gas canisters watch gcw

    BREAKING: Visitor jumps into Lok Sabha chamber from Gallery; opens tear gas canisters (WATCH)

    Football ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky satisfied with goalless draw as Mumbai City FC holds strong sgainst FC Goa osf

    ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky satisfied with goalless draw as Mumbai City FC holds strong sgainst FC Goa

    Column New Faces as CM: Behind BJP's policy to reward dedication

    New Faces as CM: Behind BJP's policy to reward dedication to party

    Massive standing ovation as COP28 approves historic deal on transition away from fossil fuels (WATCH) snt

    Massive standing ovation as COP28 approves historic deal on transition away from fossil fuels (WATCH)

    Viral video Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto vehicle impounded gcw

    Viral video: Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon