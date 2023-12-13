Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures

    A vintage photo of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and son Aryan at Kajol's mehendi ceremony resurfaces, highlighting their decades-long bond. The iconic Bollywood duo, from "Baazigar" to "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," have transcended on-screen chemistry to a genuine and lasting friendship

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    The enduring bond between Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has stood the test of time, transcending their on-screen chemistry to a deep and lasting friendship. A nostalgic photo recently surfaced online, showcasing the Khans in attendance at Kajol's mehendi ceremony, offering a glimpse into their decades-long connection.

    The iconic duo first captured hearts with their stellar performances in the 1993 film "Baazigar," quickly becoming the epitome of on-screen romance in the Indian film industry. Over the years, their popularity soared, and audiences eagerly anticipated their presence in every romantic movie. Beyond the silver screen, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's camaraderie blossomed into a genuine and enduring friendship.

    The viral image captures a heartwarming moment during Kajol's pre-wedding function. Seated in the foreground, the "Raju Chacha" actress radiates joy, her million-dollar smile lighting up the frame as henna is delicately applied to her hands. Positioned just behind her are Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and their young son Aryan Khan. The adults are immersed in creating cherished memories, while baby Aryan appears engrossed as a woman intricately adorns his tiny hands with mehendi.

    A social media user, reminiscing about the golden moment, shared the precious photo on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it with, "Throwback Thursday: This picture of Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri and Aryan from Kajol's Mehendi ceremony is pure gold."

    For fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, their filmography is a treasure trove of timeless classics. From the impactful "Karan Arjun" to the iconic "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," and the emotionally resonant "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," the duo's on-screen collaborations have left an indelible mark on Bollywood. The list continues with cinematic gems such as "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," "Kal Ho Naa Ho," "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna," "My Name Is Khan," and "Dilwale."

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
