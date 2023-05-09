Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys luxurious duplex 3BHK flat in Gachibowli, Hyderabad; read details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lives in a spacious home in Hyderabad's affluent neighbourhood. It's the same place she used to live in with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. Now, she has bought a new 3BHK which has a mix of modern and earthy interiors; read on

Now a Pan-India celebrity, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently bought a beautiful three-bedroom flat in Hyderabad's Jayabheri Orange County. According to media sources, the property was purchased on the 13th floor and had a super built-up area of 7,944 sq ft with 3,920 sq ft and a duplex space of 4,024 sq ft on the 14th level.

As pet reports, the flat's interior is nearly finished and will combine modern and earthy interiors. For the unversed, Samantha currently resides in a palatial house, which is located in the plush area of Hyderabad. It is the house she shared with her former husband, Naga Chaitanya. According to CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics business, the house has six parking spaces.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends Rs 7.8 crore for a magnificent three-bedroom home in Hyderabad:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth is around Rs 100 crore, including her ultra-luxurious Hyderabad house, and automobiles such as the Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and the BMW 7 Series, among other things. She allegedly asks Rs 3 to 4 crore every film and a hefty fee for brand endorsements. According to sources, she paid Rs 100 crore for Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills House following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. However, there has been no formal comment on the subject.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front:

Samantha is now working on the shoots for her two major projects, Citadel and Kushi. After concluding the Madhya Pradesh schedule of Citadel with Varun Dhawan, Sam is off to Kerala to begin work on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha recently attended the Global Premiere of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel by Richard Madden in London. Sam detailed her experience meeting Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Russo Brothers, Richard Madden, and others at Citadel's screening afterwards.

"Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe," she wrote on Instagram.