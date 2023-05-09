Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Calm Down singer Rema in India: Nigerian rapper to wear Manish Malhotra outfit; read details

    Rema Calm Down India Tour: The Nigerian rapper starts his India tour on May 12 in Delhi wearing a Manish Malhotra designer outfit. Today, Rema was photographed at the Mumbai Airport surrounded by security forces as he exited the airport.– By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Calm Down singer Rema in India: Nigerian rapper to wear Manish Malhotra outfit; read details
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    India has no time to ‘calm down’ as the Nigerian singer and music composer Rema will collaborate with Manish Malhotra on his Rema Calm Down India Tour. The Nigerian musician will perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, wearing Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse 2.0 collection.

    As per reports, Rema is a big admirer of the homegrown facets of India. Since Manish Malhotra is a frontrunner in India’s fashion industry, he was Rema’s first choice in sampling designs. Malhotra’s outfit design for Rema will entail some form of indigenous integration to ensure cross-cultural representation. The Nigerian singer and India’s fashion star will likely meet on Wednesday at the latter’s atelier for the final round of fittings. They haven’t met in person previously, and discussions related to the outfit occurred remotely.

    A high-octane colour palette of stark blacks, electric purples, shocking neon colours and unconventional constructs is likely to be included in the design. International stars such as Naomi Campbell, Arooj Aftab, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss, Jameela Jamil, Paris Hilton and Nick Jonas have previously adorned Manish Malhotra's designs.

    Rema’s India Tour will be themed after his debut album ‘Rave & Roses’, which came out in 2022. The 23-year-old rapper will be performing in Delhi on May 12, Mumbai on May 13, and Hyderabad on May 14. The Mumbai ticket prices start at Rs 799, while the VIP tickets at prices at Rs 2250 per person.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In a statement announcing the Rema Calm Down India Tour, the singer said, “I'm super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023.”

    Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh will present the Calm Down singer’s tour in India.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
