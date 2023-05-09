'Nailed it': Netizens laud Shraddha Kapoor for her superb French and British accent - WATCH

A video of stunning Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor went viral on social media in which she is proudly flaunting her French and British accent. Know details.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made a smashing and strong comeback on the big screen with Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She left everyone in awe with her captivating looks, impressive acting, and sizzling on-screen chemistry with co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

The superhit romantic comedy movie recently got released on Netflix. As a part of their promotional activity for the film, the Netflix team shot fun videos with her. In one such post, they ask her if she can pull off any accents, which she does it so effortlessly that it has left them and even fans impressed.

Dressed in a multi-colored jacket and denim jeans, she gets quipped on if the rumors of her being flawless and incredible at accent are true. Instead of confirming or denying the question, she flaunts her French, British, and American accents.

In a French accent, she recalls that during her growing up years and childhood days, she would practice doing accents in front of the mirror, but only, "I would be clapping because there would be no audience." She smoothly switched to a British accent and an American accent. She goes on to request them to tell her to keep quiet.

Netizens took to the comment section of the post by Netflix India to express their wonder and affection for her talent. While others showered her with love, some compared her accent to Emma Watson's iconic character Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series. "Nailed it," said a fan. "Suddenly, I felt Hermione Granger in her British accent," a fan shared. "The British accent literally sounds like Hermione Granger," a fan added. "Woah! I did not know that! French accent was brilliant, on-point!," a fan added. "I refuse to believe she is Shakti Kapoor's daughter," a fan noted. "She has proved herself, now cast her in an international series @netflix_in," a fan shared. On the work front,

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor got seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar. She will be next seen in Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Bannerjee.

