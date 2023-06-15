Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Prabhu pens emotional note on Myositis diagnosis: says it was a year of 'seeking meaning, reflection'

    Samantha wrote a touching post outlining her experiences after being diagnosed with myositis. She wrote about how her life was altered by the new normal.
     

    Samantha Prabhu pens emotional note on Myositis diagnosis: says it was a year of 'seeking meaning, reflection'
    Samantha posted images from her trip to Serbia's Church of Saint Sava on her Instagram profile on June 15. One year after receiving her Myostis diagnosis, she wrote a note. Everyone was able to see from the lengthy statement what the actress's previous year has been like. The post was captioned: It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my bodyâ€æ no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures tooâ€æ to make things more interesting?? A year of prayers and poojasâ€æ not praying for blessings and giftsâ€æ but praying to just find strength and peace.

    She also added in the post, saying: A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I loveâ€æ and not give hate the power to affect me (sic)

    She concluded the post by focusing on positivity by saying: "There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking (sic)," she concluded. 

