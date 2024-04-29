Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral videos: Jr NTR joins Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Saba for dinner

    Jr NTR, who is filming his forthcoming film in Mumbai, was spotted dining with Bollywood superstars. Popular couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, and Karan Johar joined him for dinner at a Mumbai restaurant. 

    Last night (April 28), Telugu actor Jr NTR was spotted eating dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Saba Azad. The RRR actor has been in Mumbai for a few days, presumably filming for War 2 alongside Hrithik.

    Paparazzi posted multiple videos on Instagram showing that the duo were seen together in Mumbai. One of the videos shows Ranbir arriving at the dinner location with Alia and Karan by his side.

    In another video, Hrithik arrives at the place with his lady love, Saba Azad, at his side. The star hugges her tight as paparazzi surround them for photos. Jr NTR also arrives, accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi. The stars and filmmakers dress casually to avoid the summer heat in Mumbai. Fans are overjoyed when the stars reunite.

    Alia and Jr NTR have been sighted together for the first time since RRR. This is also the first time Karan and Jr NTR have been sighted together since Karan revealed that he had acquired the north theatrical distribution rights to Tarak's Devara.

    About War 2
    Although it has not been formally revealed, YRF War 2 has been developing since last year. The film, which is rumoured to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. According to reports, Kiara Advani will also appear in the film. While many narrative elements remain unknown, it was recently claimed that the film will have an epic dance song starring Hrithik and Jr NTR. 

