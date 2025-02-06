Samantha and Naga Chaitanya clarifies the reason behind their separation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga chaitanya left a few hints on the reason behind their separation. This couple got separated after 4 years of marriage and the reasons were never disclosed by any source. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, The Queen of south Indian Film Industry has been ruling the Industry for over a decade. Her screen presence is something that fans go crazy over. Her recent web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' got her a great recognition and appreciation. Samantha is well known for her work preferences and her dedication towards her work. Her entry in Bollywood and special songs were very calculative moves and she stood up for herself amidst all the trolling happening on her. Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is a star kid, who couldn't make it as high as Samantha did. He worked with Samantha in her first film and they started dating from then. 

 

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dated for 7 years and got married in 2017. Their wedding was a wonderful celebration and fans went crazy over this pair. Chay Sam were one of the most influential star couple for four years till they ended their marriage in 2021. This news shok the internet and has been a hot topic for a few months later. 

Post Divorce Life:

Both the actors moved on in their lives personally and professionally. But Samantha was brutally trolled for many baseless rumours surrounding her divorce. They chose to stay tightlipped about their separation and the reasons behind it. Many rumours said that Samantha was arrogant, samantha cheated on Chay, Chay cheated on sam, but there is no proof about any statement. 

Naga Chaitanya's statement:

Finally, After 4 years, the couple left hints on the reasons behind their divorce. Naga Chaitanya's recent speech during Thandel's promotional event sparks doubts. He praised Sobhita for being calm and intelligent person, he also said that he loved and married sobhita. An old video where Sobhita said that she enjoys staying at home and doing household chores like a common wife. These videos started going viral. In Rana Daggupati show, Chay recently revealed his dream life is to be happily married with a couple of kids. 

Samantha's Statement:

Immediately after this incident, Samantha's statement went viral where she adressed the negativity around her. ''I think this whole concern around me doing alright at this time comes from the place where we still believe that the idea of being a complete woman is being married and having babies.'' Another video also went viral where Samantha expressed her desire to be a mother and she also stated that It is not too late. 

This shows the disagreement between the couple about their priorities in their lives. While samantha is one of the biggest Indian actors and She always maintains the perfect balance in her life. Many sources revealed that Samantha was planning to have a baby  just before they got divorced. Amidst Samantha's sudden myositis diagnosis, Things are still kept under the cover but many sources says that their disagreement led to the divorce. These statements also made people realise that its not fair to troll Samantha for everything she does. The trolls were shifted towards chaitanya for remarrying first and now after these statements, Everyone just went quiet. The truth is yet to be disclosed. 

