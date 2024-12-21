Samantha Ruth Prabhu once shared how ex-husband Naga Chaitanya used to behave at home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife, shares insights into his behavior at home. This information has gone viral on social media.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 5:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

Actress Samantha

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were once a celebrated young star couple in South Indian cinema. After 7 years of courtship and marriage, their relationship ended. Disagreements arose, reportedly due to Naga Chaitanya's involvement in Samantha's film choices. Samantha removed the Akkineni family name from her Instagram, signaling the trouble, and confirmed their separation in 2021.

article_image2

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's Divorce

Naga Chaitanya confirmed the separation. The divorce became a highly publicized event, with Samantha facing intense scrutiny. Rumors circulated about her film career, alleged refusal to have children, and use of contraceptives. Samantha largely remained silent but eventually issued a statement to address the escalating criticism. Atharva to Ramarajan! Films that took over OTT on December 20th!

article_image3

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's Wedding

Three years after the divorce, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Reports emerged about conditions set by Naga Chaitanya before the marriage. Nagarjuna reportedly counseled the couple to avoid repeating past mistakes.

article_image4

Samantha's Flashback Interview

In a resurfaced interview, Samantha shared Naga Chaitanya's home expectations. He emphasized the importance of her role as a homemaker, reminding her to manage household necessities and groceries. He treated her as a regular spouse, she said. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Unexpected contestant eliminated! Who left in tears?

article_image5

Samantha's Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha has largely refrained from criticizing Naga Chaitanya post-divorce, except for a controversial statement during a Bollywood event. Reports suggest she maintains cordial relations with Nagarjuna, Amala, and Akhil.

article_image6

Samantha About Naga Chaitanya

Despite rumors about Samantha's remarriage, she hasn't confirmed anything. She launched 'Trala Moving Pictures' and announced a project titled 'Maa Inti Bangaru'. More details are expected soon. Vanitha Vijayakumar and Robert's 'Mrs. and Mr.' First Look Released by Jovika!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on

Gauahar Khan buys Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly Rs 1 Crore; photos go viral RBA

Gauahar Khan buys Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly Rs 1 Crore; photos go viral

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail RBA

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan visits his Mysuru farmhouse, meets mother after interim bail

Photos Hina Khan In Abu Dhabi: Actress celebrates holiday season in style RBA

Photos: Hina Khan In Abu Dhabi: Actress celebrates holiday season in style

Vanvaas Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH] ATG

'Vanvaas': Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on

Bangladesh Natore crematorium robbery: Temple ransacked, priest killed in brutal attack AJR

Bangladesh's Natore crematorium robbery: Temple ransacked, priest killed in brutal attack

Chanakya Niti: Qualities to look for in a wife for a happy married life RBA

Chanakya Niti: ​Qualities to look for Ideal Wife before getting married​

Gauahar Khan buys Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly Rs 1 Crore; photos go viral RBA

Gauahar Khan buys Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly Rs 1 Crore; photos go viral

Sara Tendulkar shares photos from Australia's Lizard beach; Check

Sara Tendulkar shares photos from Australia's Lizard beach; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon