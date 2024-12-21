Samantha Ruth Prabhu once shared how ex-husband Naga Chaitanya used to behave at home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife, shares insights into his behavior at home. This information has gone viral on social media.

Actress Samantha

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were once a celebrated young star couple in South Indian cinema. After 7 years of courtship and marriage, their relationship ended. Disagreements arose, reportedly due to Naga Chaitanya's involvement in Samantha's film choices. Samantha removed the Akkineni family name from her Instagram, signaling the trouble, and confirmed their separation in 2021.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's Divorce

Naga Chaitanya confirmed the separation. The divorce became a highly publicized event, with Samantha facing intense scrutiny. Rumors circulated about her film career, alleged refusal to have children, and use of contraceptives. Samantha largely remained silent but eventually issued a statement to address the escalating criticism.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's Wedding

Three years after the divorce, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Reports emerged about conditions set by Naga Chaitanya before the marriage. Nagarjuna reportedly counseled the couple to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Samantha's Flashback Interview

In a resurfaced interview, Samantha shared Naga Chaitanya's home expectations. He emphasized the importance of her role as a homemaker, reminding her to manage household necessities and groceries. He treated her as a regular spouse, she said.

Samantha's Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha has largely refrained from criticizing Naga Chaitanya post-divorce, except for a controversial statement during a Bollywood event. Reports suggest she maintains cordial relations with Nagarjuna, Amala, and Akhil.

Samantha About Naga Chaitanya

Despite rumors about Samantha's remarriage, she hasn't confirmed anything. She launched 'Trala Moving Pictures' and announced a project titled 'Maa Inti Bangaru'. More details are expected soon.

