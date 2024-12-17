From DATING to marriage, actor Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's love story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have tied the knot. After more than two years of a secret love affair, the couple has finally opened up about their relationship. They shared their love story after their marriage.

In 2021, Naga Chaitanya separated from Samantha. In October, they announced their separation via social media. Given the already circulating rumours of disagreements, this news didn't shock people much.

Post-divorce, rumors emerged about Naga Chaitanya's affair with another actress. Media speculated about his frequent meetings with Sobhita Dhulipala and visits to his new house. Naga Chaitanya's team denied these rumors. Amidst this, leaked photos of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya together caused a sensation.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted together abroad. Their social media posts often showed similarities. Despite their denials, people suspected something was brewing. They got engaged on August 8th and married on December 4th.

Post-marriage, Sobhita Dhulipala revealed their love story. "I've been following Naga Chaitanya on Instagram since 2022. We both love food, and most of our discussions revolved around it. He wouldn't react to my glamorous photos, but he'd like my inspirational posts. He often asked me to speak in Telugu," she said.

"We first met at a cafe in Mumbai. He was in a blue suit, and I wore a red dress. Later, we met in a park in Karnataka and applied henna to each other. I lived in Mumbai, and he was in Hyderabad. He would often visit me," she revealed.



"I was invited to the Akkineni family's New Year celebrations. Naga Chaitanya met my family. The proposal happened in Goa. That's how our acquaintance led to marriage. We decided to get married after understanding each other," Sobhita stated. Their latest comments clarified how love blossomed between them despite not working together in any films. "I love those who speak Telugu. I get mesmerized watching them speak. I used to ask Sobhita to speak Telugu, and she looked very cute doing so. That's one of the reasons I got close to her," Naga Chaitanya said. Their wedding was a low-key affair at Annapurna Studios.

