Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan wishes Alizeh Agnihotri's 'Farrey' set to premiere at IFFI

    Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film "Farrey" is set to premiere at Goa's IFFI on November 24. Salman Khan expresses joy and wishes luck. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film challenges academic deception. Selected among 25 feature films, it explores a high-stakes cheating racket

    Salman Khan wishes Alizeh Agnihotri's 'Farrey' set to premiere at IFFI ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Alizeh Agnihotri's much-anticipated debut film, "Farrey," is set to make its mark at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, with a premiere scheduled for November 24. The film, directed by the National award-winning Soumendra Padhi, stars Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and marks the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

    Amidst the excitement of the film's impending release, "Farrey" has been selected as one of the 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be showcased at the prestigious IFFI in Goa, taking place from November 20 to November 28. The festival will provide a platform for the film to debut alongside other notable productions, including "Kantara," "Shershaah," "Sirf Ek Banda," and various international movies.

    Salman Khan, expressing his delight at the film's achievements, extended his best wishes to the entire team of "Farrey." The actor, with fond memories of IFFI over the years, emphasized the significance of the festival and its prestigious nature. Khan stated, "IFFI is a very prestigious event, and I am happy that 'Farrey' is being screened at it. I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years, and with 'Farrey' making it to the esteemed panel, it feels like a full circle. I wish the entire team of 'Farrey' the very best and hope the audience enjoys the film."

    ALSO READ: Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film suffers loss of whopping Rs 50 crore; read details

    Director Soumendra Padhi, elated about the film's grand achievement, emphasized the unique narrative of "Farrey," which challenges perspectives in the complex world of academic deception. Padhi acknowledged the special significance of the film as it marks Alizeh's debut and anticipated a remarkable experience at IFFI for her and the entire team.

    Penned by Abhishek Yadav, "Farrey" delves into the intricate realm of academic deception, portraying the story of an intelligent character, Niyati, entangled in a high-stakes cheating racket. The film's ensemble cast, including Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni alongside Alizeh, has garnered attention since the release of the trailer on November 1, which was well-received by the audience.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film suffers loss of whopping Rs 50 crore; read details RBA

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film suffers loss of whopping Rs 50 crore; read details

    Kadak Singh: Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi starrer to release on OTT? Here's what we know ATG

    Kadak Singh: Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi starrer to release on OTT? Here's what we know

    Is marriage on the cards for Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar? UAE cricketer accidentally said THIS (WATCH) snt

    Is marriage on the cards for Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar? UAE cricketer accidentally said THIS (WATCH)

    Manoj Muntashir reveals how 'Adipurush' was 'big mistake' for him vma

    Manoj Muntashir reveals how 'Adipurush' was 'big mistake' for him

    Koffee With Karan 8: Salman Khan to grace 'Kouch' for season finale? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Salman Khan to grace 'Kouch' for season finale? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Djokovic targets victory in ATP Finals with an eye on surpassing Federer's record osf

    Djokovic targets victory in ATP Finals with an eye on surpassing Federer's record

    Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi shares video showing how government has brightened lives of crores of Indians

    Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi shares video showing how government has brightened lives of crores of Indians (WATCH)

    Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks perfect as she dresses up for Diwali celebrations RBA

    Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks perfect as she dresses up for Diwali celebrations

    Exploring the mysteries of Snake Island in Brazil: World's most dangerous place revealed vkp

    Exploring the mysteries of Snake Island in Brazil: World's most dangerous place revealed

    Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season RKK

    Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon