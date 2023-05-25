Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH

In the viral video, a kid rushes to meet Salman Khan at the Mumbai airport. As the actor sees the little kid, he tells his team to be at a halt to allow the boy to approach him. Salman won the hearts of netizens with this adorable gesture.

It is a fact that globally acclaimed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan loves kids. The actor was spotted in the wee hours of Thursday making his way to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. The superstar was seen at the Mumbai airport with his security as he headed to board his flight, where he met his little fan and radiated with joy.

As he noticed a young boy trying to reach out to the actor, he stopped and gave the little one a huge-wide hug with all the smiles.

In the video, a kid is rushing to meet Salman at the Mumbai airport. As the actor sees him, he tells his team to be at a standstill to allow the boy to come closer to him. He welcomed the little boy with a heart-warming hug and smile. Besides this, what caught fans' attention was Salman Khan's new look. The actor debuted his goatee look at the airport.

A well-known paparazzi account dropped this video on their official Instagram handle. As soon as this video went viral, many fans posted heart-warming comments about the generosity of the superstar.

"Most misunderstood superstar. Just love this man," said a fan. "Bhai’s new look is just," said another. "Superb. Salman Khan. What a man yr. Awesome. His style and heart are so good. God bless him to grow up more and more," a third comment read. Meanwhile, Salman will be in Abu Dhabi for a couple of days as he will take centre stage with his performance at IIFA 2023.

On the work front, Salman will reprise his role in Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will release on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In Tiger 3, fans will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo.

