Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes BOLD by flaunting sexy body in gem-stones-inspired bikini

Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style diva has stunned fans with a bizarre and risque gem-stones-inspired bikini attire in the new viral video.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans with a bold gem-stones-inspired bikini that flaunts her sexy body. (WATCH VIDEO).

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed looked stunning in bold gem-stones-inspired bikini attire that flaunted her sexy body, and she completed the outfit with golden stiletto heels that enhanced her look.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed debuted this new DIY and bizarre outfit look wherein she donned a bold gem-stones-inspired bikini attire, which is a big yay this time.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

With the backdrop of beach waters and sand, Urfi Javed looks dazzling as she walks the talk with confidence and poise in this bold and racy gem-stones-inspired bikini attire in the picture.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed looks breathtaking and a sight to behold in this innovative and ground-breaking DIY outfit of a racy gem-stones-inspired bikini which looks like a sexy beach-fashion bikini with mustard yellow-coloured bottoms to amplify the look.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed is channelling her inner diva and fashionista with seductive looks and moves in this bizarre gem-stones-inspired bikini outfit.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram