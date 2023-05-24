Priyanka Chopra reveals SHOCKING details about Bollywood director wanting to see her in 'underwear'

Bollywood's desi girl has now become a global star. She has created a permanent niche for herself and a good name, not only in India but across the globe. Priyanka Chopra is always in the news for some reason or the other. Priyanka is known for her bold and fearless nature. Priyanka has recently commented on her bitter experience in the Hindi film industry.

Priyanka Chopra recently gave an interview to a globally renowned entertainment magazine. At that time, she has commented about her early days in Bollywood. While sharing an insight on the same, the Citadel star did an explosive revelation and said, "During the shooting of one of my films, the director wanted to see my underwear."

Priyanka shares, "When I entered the film industry, I gave my nod for a film. At that time, I was playing the character of an undercover girl in this film. I was new to the film industry and working with the director for the first time. I had never even met her."

Priyanka Chopra elucidated more on the frightening incident of her earliest days in the Bollywood industry. She said, "In one of the scenes in this film, I was playing the character of an undercover agent. At that time, I wanted to film a scene where I physically had to attract a boy. For this, the director said, that I could take off my clothes and shoot that scene. In my opinion, I wanted to have some clothes on for this scene."

She adds, "But this time, the director said, I want to see her underwear. Otherwise, the director told me in front of the stylist that who would come to see this film for what purpose. I didn't like what he said. My performance or contribution in this film was not worth anything. After this, I worked in this film for two days and then decided to exit from this film. This time I paid the money to the production house from my own pocket."

