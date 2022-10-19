Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan wanted to do Uunchai, but Sooraj Barjatya refused him- know why

    Uunchai: Sooraj Barjatya's Prem, Salman Khan, wanted to do the movie, Sooraj Barjatya stated during the launch of the trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Read what happened next
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 8:04 AM IST

    Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, launched the trailer of her next film on October 18. Bollywood A-list actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra are among the actors that appear in the movie. 

    The movie centres on a group of friends, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, who choose to grant their departed friend Danny Denzongpa's final desire. The film's trailer is endearing and very unlike to other Sooraj Barjatya films. We all know that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have collaborated on several successes. Lately, at the premiere of Uunchai's trailer, the director stated Salman had shown interest in starring in the movie.

    Well, everything involving Salman Khan grabs the entertainment news headlines. Hence, according to a news portal, at the trailer launch, Barjatya said, “Like I said, ismein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine.”

    The filmmaker further revealed that when he told Salman that he was making Uunchai, the superstar asked him 'Why are you going to hills to make this film?' Later, Salman said to him that he can do this film, but the filmmaker told no to him as he wanted a different cast.

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media pages to share the trailer of Uunchai. He said, “Shower this one with love and affection. It deserves all of it! It’s special. It’s #Uunchai! Trailer Out Now!”

    The scheduled release date for Uunchai is November 11, 2022. Well, this year hasn't seen many successful Bollywood movies at the box office. We'll see whether people go to the movies to see the Rajshri movie. Salman and Sooraj were reportedly planning to collaborate shortly as well. There hasn't been any news on it, though.

