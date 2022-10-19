Salman Khan wanted to do Uunchai, but Sooraj Barjatya refused him- know why

Uunchai: Sooraj Barjatya's Prem, Salman Khan, wanted to do the movie, Sooraj Barjatya stated during the launch of the trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Read what happened next

Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, launched the trailer of her next film on October 18. Bollywood A-list actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra are among the actors that appear in the movie.

The movie centres on a group of friends, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, who choose to grant their departed friend Danny Denzongpa's final desire. The film's trailer is endearing and very unlike to other Sooraj Barjatya films. We all know that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have collaborated on several successes. Lately, at the premiere of Uunchai's trailer, the director stated Salman had shown interest in starring in the movie.

Also Read: Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani climb the Everest

Well, everything involving Salman Khan grabs the entertainment news headlines. Hence, according to a news portal, at the trailer launch, Barjatya said, “Like I said, ismein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine.”

The filmmaker further revealed that when he told Salman that he was making Uunchai, the superstar asked him 'Why are you going to hills to make this film?' Later, Salman said to him that he can do this film, but the filmmaker told no to him as he wanted a different cast.

Also Read: Wonder why Raj Kundra hides his face with mask? Here’s the reason

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media pages to share the trailer of Uunchai. He said, “Shower this one with love and affection. It deserves all of it! It’s special. It’s #Uunchai! Trailer Out Now!”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's bold pictures in lace bra top go viral; actress sends strong message to trolls

The scheduled release date for Uunchai is November 11, 2022. Well, this year hasn't seen many successful Bollywood movies at the box office. We'll see whether people go to the movies to see the Rajshri movie. Salman and Sooraj were reportedly planning to collaborate shortly as well. There hasn't been any news on it, though.