Wonder why Raj Kundra hides his face with mask? Here’s the reason

Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra is spotted with these odd masks that he wears to cover his face. If you too wondered why he covers it in this manner, then we may finally have an answer to that. And it's Kundra himself who has revealed the answer. Read on.

Every time businessman Raj Kundra is spotted on the streets of Mumbai, his face is never seen. It is because he always makes it a point to completely cover his face with a mask. Not only that, the masks are also well colour-coordinated with his outfits.

Several people have often trolled Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, for how he masks himself up. However, none have been able to wrap their heads around the idea as to why he covers his face in a manner that literally shows nothing. The paparazzi, who click him at all times, have also wondered about the reason behind it.

The answer to this puzzle has been revealed by Raj Kundra himself. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Kundra revealed the actual reason why he has not been showing his face to the media. And if you thought that it is because he wants to grab eyeballs for attention, then you will be proved completely wrong.

It was when one of the users on Twitter asked Raj Kundra to “unhide” his face. “Unhide your face and face the truth, if you have done something good or bad, have the guts to take a stand on it. The public will always accept you as you are,” wrote one user.

Answering this, Raj Kundra wrote: “I don’t hide my face from the public I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through. 🙏🧿 #RajAnswers”

Raj Kundra was arrested along with his employee Ryan Thorpe on July 19, 2021, for allegedly running a pornography racket. Kundra and Thorpe were granted bail on September 19, 2021. Recently, he filed a discharge application before the Qila court claiming that he is innocent in the matter.