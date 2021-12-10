Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur to host his docu series Beyond The Stars?

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur is a talented host, anchor, actress, model and dancer. She will be returning to her roots once again as she will be reportedly hosting a docu-series titled Beyond The Stars. The web show is focused on the life of Salman and his whirlwind journey of 33 years into the world of entertainment. One can indeed say that she is the right fit for the web show as she had lent him the idea of documenting his life. She has gained a lot of fame as a popular tv host in Romania a, and it was only but natural to go with the stunner as the host for the series as well.

To talk about Iulia she had made her singing debut in Bollywood with movies like O Teri, Race 3 and Radhe. She has also delivered hit tracks, and it put her on the map as a singer and actress. She had a successful career in Romania as a news anchor and tv presenter. Talking about the web series, it is based on Salman Khan’s illustrious and glorious life and career, which promises to present an honest and fun account about him as a superstar off-camera as well encapsulating his 33 years journey in the world of Bollywood.



It is also being reported that most of the show has been shot and that Iulia has interviewed Salman's friends, family, co-stars, directors, producers, staff and all the others who Salman has worked with. She had narrated the idea to Andrew (Timmins Wiz Films). It was further then taken to Applause Entertainment who has been co-producing the docuseries along with Salman Khan.



