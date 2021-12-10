Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said

Salman Khan and his Da-Bangg team are in Riyadh as their show will start from today. Last night we saw Salman Khan address a press with Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma, and more. The Da-Bangg tour, is one of the biggest Bollywood musical concert which is led by Salman Khan and this time it will happen at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh.

Da-Bangg tour will feature celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Guru Randhawa, Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Suniel Grover, Kamal Khan, and more. They will perform at some hit Bollywood tracks, comic acts and more. The tour also had Jacqueline Fernandez as a part of the crew. Because of her ongoing interrogation by ED (Enforcement Directorate) in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, she is allegedly not allowed to leave the country.

When in the press conference, Salman Khan was asked about the same; he said, “Inshallah, she will be here. If not, I'll perform as Jacqueline.” But according to reports, the actress might again visit ED's office. It is reported that the Kick actress had received many expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

From four Persian cats worth Rs. 9 lakhs each to an Arabian Horse worth Rs. 52 lakhs, diamond sets, bags and more. According to news, a woman called Pinky Irani had introduced Jacqueline to the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and that she was aware of the nature of their relationship. It was also reported that Sukesh paid Irani crores for introducing him to the actress. Now, investigators had gathered evidence that included Whatsapp chats and many more on the case. We need just to wait and watch.

Jacqueline has many films pending or waiting for shooting on the work front, like Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Attack, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Vikrant Rona.