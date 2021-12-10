  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan at Riyadh: Dabangg star shines in UAE; shares special moment (Watch)

    Besides Salman Khan, big Bollywood names like Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, Suniel Grover, Aayush Sharma, Kamal Khan, and more are all in Riyadh for Da-Bangg tour, last night, Saudi Royal Court Advisor welcomed all; check pics and videos

    Salman Khan at Riyadh: Dabangg star shines in UAE; shares special moment (Watch) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 9:05 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Last night was very eventful, on one side Katrina Kaif and Vicky kaushal's wedding pictures were getting viral and on the other side, Salman Khan and his Da-Bangg team reached UAE and got an amazing welcome from the Saudi Royal Court Advisors.

    This year Da-Bangg tour will be bigger than ever, says the report. The event starts today, December 10, and it will be held at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh. Big names from Bollywood are taking part at the tour like Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Guru Randhawa, Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Suniel Grover, Kamal Khan, and more. 

    Jacqueline Fernandez was supposed to be part of this tour, but she is now in India, under investigation for allegedly being involved in a money laundering case. It is stated that Jacqueline Fernandez has been dropped from the tour due to the controversy surrounding the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

    Also Read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case

    Last night many videos went viral where Salman Khan was seeing shared a special bond with Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh. Besides being a Saudi adviser in the Royal Court, Turki Alalshikh is also the presiding Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, as established by the Royal Decree. 

    A video was posted by Turki Alalshikh with the caption, “With my brother the superstar Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan." Bhai, being the sweetheart he is, reposted the picture with reciprocating his brother’s feelings. Along with the repost, he wrote “Lovely meeting you my brother…. @turkialalshik". 

    Check the video here:

    Salman Khan was also seen addressing a press conference ahead of the musical concert. The actor thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inviting them here and Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), for giving this opportunity for the first Bollywood concert of this magnitude.
     

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: KRK calls it 'Punjabi soft porn film'; netizens think otherwise RCB

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: KRK calls it 'Punjabi soft porn film'; netizens think otherwise

    Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi bag awards drb

    Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi bag awards

    Shraddha Kapoor, to get married next after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif? THIS is what her aunt has to say drb

    Shraddha Kapoor, to get married next after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif? THIS is what her aunt has to say

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife; check photos SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife; check out celeb reactions

    Deepika Padukone's fit body secret is out; check out her latest video RCB

    Deepika Padukone's fit body secret is out; check out her latest video

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi to begin poll campaign today with special focus on women gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to begin poll campaign today with special focus on women

    CDS General Bipin Rawat helicopter crash explained Turbulence at Nilagiri range

    Explained: How turbulence may have caused General Bipin Rawat's helicopter crash

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: KRK calls it 'Punjabi soft porn film'; netizens think otherwise RCB

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: KRK calls it 'Punjabi soft porn film'; netizens think otherwise

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash Last rites to be performed with full military honours at 2 pm gcw

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash: Last rites to be performed with full military honours at 2 pm

    Spotted Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport SCJ

    Spotted: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport

    Recent Videos

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon