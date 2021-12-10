Salman Khan at Riyadh: Dabangg star shines in UAE; shares special moment (Watch)

Besides Salman Khan, big Bollywood names like Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, Suniel Grover, Aayush Sharma, Kamal Khan, and more are all in Riyadh for Da-Bangg tour, last night, Saudi Royal Court Advisor welcomed all; check pics and videos

Last night was very eventful, on one side Katrina Kaif and Vicky kaushal's wedding pictures were getting viral and on the other side, Salman Khan and his Da-Bangg team reached UAE and got an amazing welcome from the Saudi Royal Court Advisors.

This year Da-Bangg tour will be bigger than ever, says the report. The event starts today, December 10, and it will be held at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh. Big names from Bollywood are taking part at the tour like Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Guru Randhawa, Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Suniel Grover, Kamal Khan, and more.

Jacqueline Fernandez was supposed to be part of this tour, but she is now in India, under investigation for allegedly being involved in a money laundering case. It is stated that Jacqueline Fernandez has been dropped from the tour due to the controversy surrounding the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

Last night many videos went viral where Salman Khan was seeing shared a special bond with Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh. Besides being a Saudi adviser in the Royal Court, Turki Alalshikh is also the presiding Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, as established by the Royal Decree.

A video was posted by Turki Alalshikh with the caption, “With my brother the superstar Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan." Bhai, being the sweetheart he is, reposted the picture with reciprocating his brother’s feelings. Along with the repost, he wrote “Lovely meeting you my brother…. @turkialalshik".

Check the video here:

Salman Khan was also seen addressing a press conference ahead of the musical concert. The actor thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inviting them here and Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), for giving this opportunity for the first Bollywood concert of this magnitude.

