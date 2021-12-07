  • Facebook
    Salman Khan's parents to not attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage? Here's what we know

    The suspense related to Salman Khan attending the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is becoming intense. Will Salman's parents not attend the wedding of Vicky and Katrina? Here's what we know about the same.

    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 11:43 PM IST
    The suspense related to Salman Khan attending the marriage of  Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is becoming interesting every day. It is being reported that the family of Salman will be attending the marriage. It is said that Katrina is very close to Salman's sisters Arpita and Alvira. 

    According to sources Arpita and Alvira shall be attending the wedding with their respective husbands. Arpita's husband is Antim actor  Ayush Sharma and Alvira's husband is actor-director Atul Agnihotri. 

    Katrina wanted Salman's parents to attend the wedding and show their blessings but due to health issues they won't be able to make it. Reportedly,Salman’s Dabangg concert tour’s  dates are getting clashed with  Vicky and Katrina’s marriage celebrations. The actor won't be able to attend the wedding. He has flown to Riyadh with his head security guard Shera. 

    Salman's bodyguard Shera has his own security company called Tiger Security. Reportedly, they would be in charge of the security at the Six Senses Fort where the marriage will be taking place. Reportedly Barwara police shall also monitor the venue as a lot of VIP and Bollywood stars would be seen at the venue.

    Previously India Today had reported that the pair had sent a list of SOP's that had to be followed by the guest. There was a no-phone policy, selfie rule. One could not reveal details of wedding attendance, post photos on social media, post location on social media, share contact on social media. Pictures were to be published only after they got approval from wedding planners. Reels could not be made at the wedding venue. Also read: Salman Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif by calling her 'Katrina Kapoor' at Arpita Khan's wedding

    The rituals related to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding have started and the security is tight at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. So far 50 guests have arrived at the classic royal hotel and a special code has been given to the guests attending the wedding. Also read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 11:43 PM IST
