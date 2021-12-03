Salman Khan once embarrassed Katrina Kaif by calling her 'Katrina Kapoor' at Arpita Khan's wedding

During Arpita Khan's wedding party, Salman Khan once called Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kapoor and said, "...you missed a big chance of being Khan"

Even though the couple remains tight-lipped, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding news doesn’t stop it is just coming and coming with more updates and details. It is also reported that Katrina and Vicky got registered marriage in their friend's house under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

In that act, Vicky and Katrina will have three witnesses sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their marriage. Now, both the families and the bride and groom will fly to Jaipur for the three days grand event.

It is also reported that Katrina has not invited her exs and their families; Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan are allegedly not got the grand wedding invite. Salman's sister Arpita Khan had confirmed that neither she nor the Salman Khan's family have been invited to the wedding.



And it has been speculated that Katrina reportedly didn't invite her ex-Ranbir Kapoor or his family too. After dating for more than six years Katrina and Ranbir had an ugly broke-up. It was also said that Katrina and Ranbir had live-in for a few years during their relationship.



In 2014, during Arpita Khan's wedding in Hyderabad, Salman Khan called Katrina Kaif as ‘Katrina Kapoor’ in front of the guest at a wedding function and trolled her in public.

At Salman's sister Arpita Khan's wedding party when the Bharat actor was on the stage for some act at the Sangeet, he teased Katrina by calling her 'Katrina Kapoor'. He also said, "You missed a big chance of being Khan."

