  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly removed from Salman Khan's camp and his  Da-Bangg tour because of her travelling restrictions by ED and more 

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 11:45 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Last night, the news was news that Jacqueline Fernandez was reportedly stopped at the Mumbai airport as she was about to leave the country for a show. This soon came after her name was allegedly linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the conman and the prime suspect involved in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. 

    Jacqueline was stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials in Mumbai airport, because of the lookout circular was issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh. 

    For the last few days, Jacqueline was in Diu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharucch shooting for Ram Setu's film. She was supposed to leave for UAE to participate in Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour and other big stars like Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Imran Khan etc, on December 10. 

    Yesterday we learned that the conman Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline several expensive gifts worth Rs 10 crore. It is stated that a horse worth Rs 52 lakh to 4 Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh to diamond jewelleryseveralones and many more gifts were given to the actress by the conman.

    Salman Khan is now allegedly looking for another actress to replace her for Riyadh (UAE) concert as of the travelling restrictions on Jacqueline. According to a source close to the actress, has said that she is in trouble and likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for a number of times in the coming weeks. However, there is no official confirmation from both sides.

    Also Read: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi-report

    According to articles, Jacqueline and Sukesh met earlier in 2021 and were reportedly were in love. They planned to live together in Mumbai; Jacqueline was house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra.

    Also Read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love? Actress plans to live-in with businessman boyfriend? Read this 

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey RCB

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Families of bride-groom start leaving for Rajasthan (Watch) RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Families of bride-groom start leaving for Rajasthan (Watch)

    Sayantani Ghosh weds Anugrah Tiwari: Actress ditched wedding lengha; donned classic red Banaras saree RCB

    Sayantani Ghosh weds Anugrah Tiwari: Actress ditched wedding lengha; donned classic red Banaras saree

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets RCB

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble? Actress detained at Mumbai Airport, ED issues lookout notice RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez detained at Mumbai Airport after ED issues lookout notice

    Recent Stories

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI

    Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions

    Omicron in India Survey reveals Indians refuse to wear masks gcw

    Omicron in India: Survey reveals Indians refuse to wear masks

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey RCB

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey

    India records 8306 new cases of COVID active cases lowest in 552 days gcw

    India records 8,306 new cases of COVID-19, active cases lowest in 552 days

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon