Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly removed from Salman Khan's camp and his Da-Bangg tour because of her travelling restrictions by ED and more

Last night, the news was news that Jacqueline Fernandez was reportedly stopped at the Mumbai airport as she was about to leave the country for a show. This soon came after her name was allegedly linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the conman and the prime suspect involved in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Jacqueline was stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials in Mumbai airport, because of the lookout circular was issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh.

For the last few days, Jacqueline was in Diu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharucch shooting for Ram Setu's film. She was supposed to leave for UAE to participate in Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour and other big stars like Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Imran Khan etc, on December 10.

Yesterday we learned that the conman Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline several expensive gifts worth Rs 10 crore. It is stated that a horse worth Rs 52 lakh to 4 Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh to diamond jewelleryseveralones and many more gifts were given to the actress by the conman.

Salman Khan is now allegedly looking for another actress to replace her for Riyadh (UAE) concert as of the travelling restrictions on Jacqueline. According to a source close to the actress, has said that she is in trouble and likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for a number of times in the coming weeks. However, there is no official confirmation from both sides.

According to articles, Jacqueline and Sukesh met earlier in 2021 and were reportedly were in love. They planned to live together in Mumbai; Jacqueline was house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra.

