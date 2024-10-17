Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari's Bikini Look

Shweta Tiwari maintains a physique that rivals her daughter's.

Bikini Beauty

The television actress celebrated her birthday in Dubai.

Shweta's Birthday in Dubai

Standing with her daughter Palak, she looks like her sister.

Perfect Physique

The actress has a physique that looks perfect in any outfit.

Glamorous Shweta Tiwari at 44

The television actress often sets the internet on fire with such photos.

Famous from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The actress became a household name with the Hindi mega-serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Highest Paid Actress

She is the highest-paid actress per day for serials.

Bigg Boss Contestant

Shweta was also the winner of Bigg Boss 4.

