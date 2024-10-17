Entertainment
Shweta Tiwari maintains a physique that rivals her daughter's.
The television actress celebrated her birthday in Dubai.
Standing with her daughter Palak, she looks like her sister.
The actress has a physique that looks perfect in any outfit.
The television actress often sets the internet on fire with such photos.
The actress became a household name with the Hindi mega-serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
She is the highest-paid actress per day for serials.
Shweta was also the winner of Bigg Boss 4.