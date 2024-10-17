Entertainment

Sanjay Kapoor turns 59: A look into actor's net worth, cars and more

Bollywood's Underrated Actor

While Anil Kapoor thrived in Bollywood, his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor struggled to find similar success despite a 25-year career.

Sanjay Kapoor's Sole Hit: Sirf Tum

Sanjay Kapoor's only major hit was 'Sirf Tum,' which earned 11 crores on a 3 crore budget.

Sanjay Kapoor's Flop Debut

Sanjay Kapoor's debut film 'Prem' in 1995, co-starring Tabu, failed at the box office.

Sanjay Kapoor's List of Flop Films

Sanjay Kapoor starred in several unsuccessful films like 'Kartavya,' 'Auzaar,' 'Mohabbat,' and more.

Sanjay Kapoor's Net Worth

Despite his film career setbacks, Sanjay Kapoor has a net worth estimated between 70-75 crores and lives a lavish lifestyle.

Sanjay Kapoor's Luxurious Mumbai Home

Sanjay Kapoor owns a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai and a production house named Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Private Limited.

Sanjay Kapoor's Wife: A Businesswoman

Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, is a successful businesswoman with a jewelry designing store in Bandra, Mumbai.

