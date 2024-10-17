Sanjay Kapoor turns 59: A look into actor's net worth, cars and more

Entertainment
While Anil Kapoor thrived in Bollywood, his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor struggled to find similar success despite a 25-year career.
Sanjay Kapoor's only major hit was 'Sirf Tum,' which earned 11 crores on a 3 crore budget.
Sanjay Kapoor's debut film 'Prem' in 1995, co-starring Tabu, failed at the box office.
Sanjay Kapoor starred in several unsuccessful films like 'Kartavya,' 'Auzaar,' 'Mohabbat,' and more.
Despite his film career setbacks, Sanjay Kapoor has a net worth estimated between 70-75 crores and lives a lavish lifestyle.
Sanjay Kapoor owns a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai and a production house named Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Private Limited.
Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, is a successful businesswoman with a jewelry designing store in Bandra, Mumbai.