    Salman Khan's 56th birthday bash: Insides pictures and videos of actor cutting cake and more

    Bollywood star Salman Khan hosted his birthday party at his farmhouse at Panvel. Many celebs were present at the bash; take a look

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 8:13 AM IST
    Yeah! It is Salman Khan's birthday today. Salman turned 56 but still look handsome and charming as ever. Last night Salman Khan hosted a grand birthday bash for his family and close friends. Many known faces were spotted attending the party by the media standing outside Salman’s farmhouse at Panvel. 

    Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Mushtaq Sheikh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Maniesh Paul, and Sangeeta Bijlani are but a few names seen making a stylish arrival at Bhai's birthday party. Later, Salman Khan too came out and posed for paparazzi.

    In one of the video clips that are going viral was with his darling niece Ayat, Arpita and Aayush’s daughter. The two (Salman and Ayat) were seen cutting the cake together as everyone gathered around them for the cutting ceremony. Film writer Mushtaq Sheikh shared a clip of the beautiful decor. The party theme was unicorns and pink. Politician Rrahul Narain Kanal and Salman's bodyguard Shera shared pictures of the event.

    Also Read: Is Salman Khan richer than Shah Rukh Khan? Here's birthday boy's NET WORTH, luxury cars and more
     

    Shera wrote, "Happy Birthday Maalik @beingsalmankhan, God bless you with even more success and happiness in life. You are and will always be the most important person in my life. #Salmankhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #HappyBirthday

    Also Read: Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details

    Salman Khan looked dapper in a black jacket with white faux-fur on his collar and dark brown trousers. Yesterday, Salman was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, luckily it was a non-venomous one. The actor was soon discharged after some treatments.

    Salman is currently busy with Bigg Boss 15 and shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif on the work front. 

     

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 8:41 AM IST
