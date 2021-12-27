  • Facebook
    Is Salman Khan richer than Shah Rukh Khan? Here's birthday boy's NET WORTH, luxury cars and more

    First Published Dec 27, 2021, 5:00 AM IST
    Today, Salman Khan turned 56. He is the most renowned Indian actor and very popular in India and abroad. Let us know his Net Worth and more

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan aka 'Bhai of Bollywood' is known for his kind heart and charity work. According to reports, he was ranked among the 100 topmost globally as the highest-paid celebrity. Salman Khan is the most prominent Indian actor and very popular in India and abroad. 

    Salman is very popular in the Arab countries, and his movies do pretty well at the UAE box office. Salman was born in 1965, and his real name is “Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan”. Today, on his birthday, let us talk about his net worth, assets and expensive cars that he owns.

    According to various media reports, Salman Khan's net worth is $ 310 million (1900 crore Indian rupees), and allegedly, it will grow by 140% in the coming 36 months. The actor, reportedly, earns 6 to 7 cr per brand endorsement and his annual income of Rs 192 cr.

    Salman allegedly charges Rs 11 crore per episode for his TV show Bigg Boss. He also runs a non-profit organisation Being Human, which works for needy people; in which he shares the profit of the films, directly going to this NGO. Salman Khan charges around Rs 70 to 75 cr per movie plus a share in the profit. Also Read: Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details

    Salman owns several real estate properties in India and UAE. Salman currently lives in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, which costs around Rs. 16 crore. Besides, that he owns another apartment in Bandra allegedly worth Rs 80 crore. Also Read: Salman Khan wanted to be a writer but became ACTOR: Here are 7 facts that Bhai's fans should know

    Apart from these, Salman owns a few luxury cars, including Rolls Royce, Mercedes – Benz GL Class, Toyota Land Cruiser, Range Rover, Lexus, BMW X6, AudiRS7, etc.

     

    DISCLAIMER: The above article is for entertainment purposes only. The Asianet Newsable does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the facts mentioned in the article. It is just for entertainment purposes.

