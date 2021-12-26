  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details

    First Published Dec 26, 2021, 8:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Salman Khan once recalled his experience when he was in jail about how he spent his time, living jail and more

    Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details RCB

    Long back in 1998, Bollywood star Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur's Kankani area while filming the 90s superhit film Hum Sath Sath Hain. According to reports, Salman was convicted to 5-year imprisonment in the blackbuck case. Salman is currently out on bail while an appeal is being heard.
     

    Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details RCB

    Years after, Salman Khan interviewed with Headlines Today. It was a celebrity chat show called Couching with Koel, where he talked about his days in jail and how he recalled those days. Today, on his birthday eve, we came across the same interview, where Salman narrated his experiences in the jail with other inmates.
     

    Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details RCB

    During the interview, Salman started talking about the jail days by saying, "It was a lot of fun.” Yes, the line was in Salman style 'sarcastic'. Then he shared some incidents in the Jail like Salman used one mug for morning tea, and then he had to use the same mug for the washroom. Also Read: Salman Khan wanted to be a writer but became ACTOR: Here are 7 facts that Bhai's fans should know
     

    Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details RCB

    "I was blank, and I was chilling there. My only tension was the bathroom. There were nine or ten rooms, with nine or ten people in each room. And just one washroom and one toilet. One guy would get you tea in the morning, and the same guy would get you lunch. You would have one mug that you will use to have your tea, wash it, and have dal rice or whatever, then use it to have a shower, and whatever else you need to do," Salman had said.
     

    Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details RCB

    The best part was that he never avoided or stopped his fitness regime during his stay in jail. In the interview, Salman said that he did many push-ups and crunches and twice a day workouts in the jail cell. Salman Khan has two releases this year, Radhe and Antim. The actor is currently working on the third film in the Tiger series with Katrina Kaif.  Also Read: Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on RCB

    Here's what Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on

    Here how Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas with war veterans; actor turns Good Samaritan RCB

    Here's how Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas with war veterans; actor turns Good Samaritan

    Spider-Man: No Way Home is NOW Sony's highest-grossing movie ever at US box office; Read details RCB

    'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is NOW Sony's highest-grossing movie ever at US box office; Read details

    Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, treated and discharged-ycb

    Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, treated and discharged

    Ranveer Singh's 83 faces tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa; collects only Rs 16 crore on DAY 2 RCB

    Ranveer Singh's 83 faces tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa; collects only Rs 16 crore on DAY 2

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 final, HP vs TN: Himachal Pradesh stuns Tamil Nadu to win maiden domestic title, netizens rejoice-ayh

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Himachal Pradesh stuns Tamil Nadu to win maiden domestic title, netizens rejoice

    Salman Khan wanted to be a writer but became ACTOR: Here are 7 facts that Bhai's fans should know RCB

    Salman Khan wanted to be a writer but became ACTOR: Here are 7 facts that Bhai's fans should know

    Karnataka bandh: Various associations, Kannada groups differ with Vatal Nagaraj and team-ycb

    Karnataka bandh: Various associations, Kannada groups differ with Vatal Nagaraj and team

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli eclipses Mohammad Azharuddin in a central record-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli eclipses Mohammad Azharuddin in a central record

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Dec 28-dnm

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Dec 28

    Recent Videos

    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon