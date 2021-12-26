Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details

Salman Khan once recalled his experience when he was in jail about how he spent his time, living jail and more

Long back in 1998, Bollywood star Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur's Kankani area while filming the 90s superhit film Hum Sath Sath Hain. According to reports, Salman was convicted to 5-year imprisonment in the blackbuck case. Salman is currently out on bail while an appeal is being heard.



Years after, Salman Khan interviewed with Headlines Today. It was a celebrity chat show called Couching with Koel, where he talked about his days in jail and how he recalled those days. Today, on his birthday eve, we came across the same interview, where Salman narrated his experiences in the jail with other inmates.



During the interview, Salman started talking about the jail days by saying, "It was a lot of fun.” Yes, the line was in Salman style 'sarcastic'. Then he shared some incidents in the Jail like Salman used one mug for morning tea, and then he had to use the same mug for the washroom. Also Read: Salman Khan wanted to be a writer but became ACTOR: Here are 7 facts that Bhai's fans should know



"I was blank, and I was chilling there. My only tension was the bathroom. There were nine or ten rooms, with nine or ten people in each room. And just one washroom and one toilet. One guy would get you tea in the morning, and the same guy would get you lunch. You would have one mug that you will use to have your tea, wash it, and have dal rice or whatever, then use it to have a shower, and whatever else you need to do," Salman had said.

