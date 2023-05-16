Kangana Ranaut breaks down her thoughts as PVR INOX suffers loss worth Rs 333 crores

Kangana Ranaut reacts to the leading cinema exhibitor PVR INOX going through a massive loss of Rs 333 crores in the fourth quarter. Know details of what the actress said.

Bollywood's reigning queen Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. Be it any affair political, social, or related to the film industry, she never backs away from expressing her opinions.

In her recent tweet, the Dhaakad actress reacted to well-known trade analyst Girish Johar's post informing that the leading cinema exhibitor PVR INOX reported a loss of net worth of Rs. 333 crores in the fourth quarter that ended on March 31 this year. While raising her concern, Ranaut stated that this is unacceptable and not a good sign for the film industry.

The renowned film trade critic Girish Johar tweeted, "Dreaded #BoxOffice is sparing no one... Reportedly, #PVRInox has reported a loss of 333crs aprox in Q4FY23, adding to their earlier loss of 107crs; now they plan to close around 50 underperforming cinemas in the next 6 months !!! #BOTrends."

Re-sharing his post, the Rangoon actress wrote, "We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle-class person's salary … something needs to be worked out..."

In its statement, PVR INOX disclosed and officially informed to shut down around 50 cinema screens over the next six months due to accelerated depreciation on cinemas proposed to be shut down. The statement read, "The company plans to shut down approximately 50 cinema screens over the next 6 months. These properties are loss-making or housed in malls that have reached the end of their life cycle with little hope of revival. The company has taken an accelerated charge of the depreciation in its books and written off the WDV of assets."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana is all set to ablaze the silver screen with her next ‘Emergency’ where she plays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of her role to justify it. Directed by Ranaut only, the biopic also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. It will release on 20th October 2023.

