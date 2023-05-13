Amyra Dastur HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature by flaunting toned body in sexy bikinis

Amyra Dastur is flaunting her toned body in a purple bikini while holidaying in Thailand. Check out the diva's stunning and sexy pictures in stylish swimwear.

Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

Amyra Dastur is giving major wanderlust with her photos from Thailand. The actress can be seen posing in chic bikinis while soaking up the tropical sun.

Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

Amyra Dastur flaunts her toned figure in a purple bikini and amplifies beach fashion in this sexy attire.

Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

Amyra Dastur looks no less than a mermaid in a white bikini while posing underwater inside the swimming pool in this picture.

Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

Amyra Dastur looks stunning in a pink swimsuit and elegant white cape in this picture which is unmissable and so sexy,

Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

Amyra Dastur gives a dose of allure and sassiness in a beige-coloured polka-dotted bikini and bottoms as she steps out of the pool.

Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

Amyra Dastur looks like a beach babe and mermaid in this captivating white bikini attire as she swims inside the pool and gives a sexy pose at the camera.

Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

Amyra Dastur is a beach lover; her sexy bikini collection only validates this. While stepping out of azure beach waters, the actress looks like a sight in hot mauve-purple-coloured bikini attire.

Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram