Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amyra Dastur HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature by flaunting toned body in sexy bikinis

    First Published May 13, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    Amyra Dastur is flaunting her toned body in a purple bikini while holidaying in Thailand. Check out the diva's stunning and sexy pictures in stylish swimwear.

    article_image1

    Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

    Amyra Dastur is giving major wanderlust with her photos from Thailand. The actress can be seen posing in chic bikinis while soaking up the tropical sun.

    article_image2

    Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

    Amyra Dastur flaunts her toned figure in a purple bikini and amplifies beach fashion in this sexy attire.

    article_image3

    Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

    Amyra Dastur looks no less than a mermaid in a white bikini while posing underwater inside the swimming pool in this picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

    Amyra Dastur looks stunning in a pink swimsuit and elegant white cape in this picture which is unmissable and so sexy,

    article_image5

    Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

    Amyra Dastur gives a dose of allure and sassiness in a beige-coloured polka-dotted bikini and bottoms as she steps out of the pool.

    article_image6

    Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

    Amyra Dastur looks like a beach babe and mermaid in this captivating white bikini attire as she swims inside the pool and gives a sexy pose at the camera.

    article_image7

    Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

    Amyra Dastur is a beach lover; her sexy bikini collection only validates this. While stepping out of azure beach waters, the actress looks like a sight in hot mauve-purple-coloured bikini attire.

    article_image8

    Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram

    Amyra Dastur has captured the attention of fans and netizens in this bold mauve-purple-coloured bikini attire that proves her love for beaches and the tropical sun.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Marammat maang rahe hai': Jennifer Mistry drops cryptic note amid sexual harassment allegations vma

    'Marammat maang rahe hai': Jennifer Mistry drops cryptic note amid sexual harassment allegations

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Yuzvendra Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Jos Buttler, wife Dhanashree Verma (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Buttler, wife Dhanashree (WATCH)

    Parineeti-Raghav Chadha engagement: Glimpse at sumptuous and lavish meal for ceremony vma

    Parineeti-Raghav Chadha engagement: Glimpse at sumptuous and lavish meal for ceremony

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests vma

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests

    Singer Papon hospitalized; shares picture from hospital bed - READ vma

    Singer Papon hospitalized; shares picture from hospital bed - READ

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, RR vs RCB preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Faf Du Plessis, Rajasthan royals-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Showdown between Jaiswal and Du Plessis as Rajasthan takes on Bangalore

    BJP will serve as constructive opposition in Karnataka, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar anr

    BJP will serve as constructive opposition in Karnataka, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

    wrestling WWE: What is next for Edge after World Heavyweight Championship loss?-ayh

    WWE: What's next for Edge after World Heavyweight Championship loss?

    'Let's work together...' says inspired Opposition after Congress win in Karnataka Election anr

    'Let's work together...' says inspired Opposition after Congress win in Karnataka Election

    'Marammat maang rahe hai': Jennifer Mistry drops cryptic note amid sexual harassment allegations vma

    'Marammat maang rahe hai': Jennifer Mistry drops cryptic note amid sexual harassment allegations

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon