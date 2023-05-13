Amyra Dastur HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature by flaunting toned body in sexy bikinis
Amyra Dastur is flaunting her toned body in a purple bikini while holidaying in Thailand. Check out the diva's stunning and sexy pictures in stylish swimwear.
Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram
Amyra Dastur is giving major wanderlust with her photos from Thailand. The actress can be seen posing in chic bikinis while soaking up the tropical sun.
Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram
Amyra Dastur flaunts her toned figure in a purple bikini and amplifies beach fashion in this sexy attire.
Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram
Amyra Dastur looks no less than a mermaid in a white bikini while posing underwater inside the swimming pool in this picture.
Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram
Amyra Dastur looks stunning in a pink swimsuit and elegant white cape in this picture which is unmissable and so sexy,
Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram
Amyra Dastur gives a dose of allure and sassiness in a beige-coloured polka-dotted bikini and bottoms as she steps out of the pool.
Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram
Amyra Dastur looks like a beach babe and mermaid in this captivating white bikini attire as she swims inside the pool and gives a sexy pose at the camera.
Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram
Amyra Dastur is a beach lover; her sexy bikini collection only validates this. While stepping out of azure beach waters, the actress looks like a sight in hot mauve-purple-coloured bikini attire.
Image: Amyra Dastur / Instagram
Amyra Dastur has captured the attention of fans and netizens in this bold mauve-purple-coloured bikini attire that proves her love for beaches and the tropical sun.