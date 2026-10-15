Actor Imran Khan has been ordered to leave India by October 28 after participating in a Mumbai protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was detained alongside his cousin and partner during the demonstration. Authorities reportedly issued the notice under the Immigration Act due to his alleged United States citizenship.

Actor Imran Khan, superstar Aamir Khan's nephew, has been asked to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a protest on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The actor was one of the people who assembled at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai to call for the resignation of the CEC. His cousin Zayn Marie Khan and partner, actress Lekha Washington, accompanied him. The three were taken into custody by Mumbai Police during the protest.

According to reports, Imran's participation in a protest while not being an Indian citizen is the reason the case against him was started under the applicable sections of the Immigration Act. He is thought to be a citizen of the United States. Nevertheless, allegations asserting that Imran lacks Indian citizenship have not been independently verified.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police's notification mandates that the actor depart the nation by October 28.

The protesters were demanding Kumar’s resignation amid allegations relating to voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes concerning Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

According to news agency PTI, around 600 people were detained from different locations across Mumbai. A police official said around 200 people who had assembled at August Kranti Maidan were among those detained.

What Happened With Imran Khan During Protest?

Following his detention on October 10, Khan posted on a social media platform from a police van, saying, “Apparently, I am going for a drive."

A video that surfaced later showed the actor responding to a reporter’s question about his participation in the protest as he was being taken into the police vehicle. “I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation," Khan said in the video.

He was also seen questioning the police action, asking, “What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?"

The police had detained protesters at multiple locations in the city, with several demonstrators alleging that they were manhandled during the action.