Karan Johar is returning with Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring Salman Khan as the first guest. The final season premieres today. Here’s when and where to watch the show.

After entertaining viewers for over two decades with celebrity confessions, rapid-fire rounds and memorable Bollywood moments, Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is preparing to serve its final cup of coffee. The popular celebrity chat show is returning with Season 9, which will mark the end of its long-running journey. Salman Khan will be the first guest on the farewell season. Here is everything you need to know about its premiere date, streaming platform and opening episode.

Koffee With Karan Season 9: When And Where To Watch?

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will premiere on October 14, 2026, at 7 PM IST on JioHotstar. The new season will begin with Salman Khan taking the iconic couch for a solo appearance.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the show has become known for its candid celebrity conversations, playful questions, rapid-fire rounds and unexpected revelations. As the filmmaker prepares to conclude the series, the final season is expected to revisit the elements that made the show a favourite among Bollywood fans.

Salman Khan To Open The Farewell Season

Salman Khan shares a long association with Koffee With Karan. In Season 4, the actor appeared alongside his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. He later returned with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, for the show's landmark 100th episode in Season 5.

The first promo for Season 9, released on October 12, gives viewers a glimpse of Salman’s return to Karan’s iconic couch. As he enters the familiar set, the actor announces, “I am coming on Koffee With Karan.”

Karan then reminds Salman that this is the show's final season, suggesting that their conversation could take an unpredictable turn. Responding to the host, Salman says, “Kahin bhi ja sakta hai (It can go anywhere).”

With Salman opening the farewell season, viewers can look forward to candid exchanges and the familiar banter between the actor and the filmmaker as Koffee With Karan prepares to bid goodbye.