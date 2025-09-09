Salman Khan has commenced filming for ‘Battle of Galwan,’ directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film depicts the 2020 India-China border clash

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his much-anticipated film 'Battle of Galwan.'

He dropped the picture on his Instagram handle in which Salman is seen in a military uniform. His rugged moustache and commanding gaze reflected fierce patriotism.

<br>Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression.

Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily and have also created a buffer zone in various areas.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. In July, director Apoorva Lakhia shared the update via a press note.

He said, "I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas. We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir's brooding but quiet strength."

In the first week of July, Salman took to social media and announced the project by unveiling a powerful motion poster.

The announcement video showcases Salman with bloodstains on his face and sheer patriotism in his eyes. It further elaborates on the film's theme. (ANI)