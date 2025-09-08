Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap makes serious allegations against Salman Khan, calling him a 'bully' and accusing his family of sabotaging careers in the film industry.

Director Abhinav Kashyap, who directed the film 'Dabangg,' has launched an attack on Salman Khan. He used words like 'rude' and 'bully' for the superstar. Abhinav has not only targeted Salman but also his family. In 2010, when Salman's film 'Dabangg' was released, there was a dispute between Abhinav and Salman's family. Now, the director has recalled that period and made a series of accusations against Salman.

Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Lashes Out at Salman Khan

In an interview with Screen, Abhinav Kashyap attacked Salman Khan, saying, "Salman was never involved (in the film). He has no interest in acting, and he hasn't had any in the past 25 years. He does us a favor by coming to work. He's more interested in the power of being a celebrity. He's not interested in acting. He's a bully. I didn't know this before 'Dabangg.' Salman is rude, a bully of a person."

Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan the Father of the Star System

In the same conversation, Abhinav Kashyap called Salman Khan the father of the star system and said, "He is the 'father' of the star system in Bollywood. He comes from a family that has been in the film industry for 50 years. They continue the process. They are vengeful people. They control the entire process. If you don't agree with them, they come after you."

Salman Khan Also Had a Fight with Anurag Kashyap

Abhinav Kashyap also claimed in the same conversation that his brother Anurag Kashyap also had problems with Salman when they were working on the film 'Tere Naam.' He says, "How can he (Anurag) give me advice or guidance? He told me before Dabangg that you won't be able to make a film with Salman Khan. However, he didn't explain why I wouldn't be able to. He just felt that I would get upset easily. He knows these vultures."

According to Abhinav, "Eventually Anurag had to leave the film ('Tere Naam'). He had written the story of 'Tere Naam.' Boney Kapoor mistreated him, and then he left the film. They didn't even give him credit. The same thing happened to me. The basis of any film is a good script."

Who is Abhinav Kashyap?

Abhinav Kashyap is Anurag Kashyap's younger brother. He has been working in films since 1995. As a director, he has only made Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg' and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Besharam.' But as a screenwriter, he has also worked for 'Jung' in addition to these two films. He has also appeared as an actor in films like 'Paanch' and 'Yuva.'