Salman Khan car attract planning case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests man from Haryana, total 5 suspects nabbed

Navi Mumbai police arrested a man from Haryana in connection with a conspiracy to attack actor Salman Khan's car. This arrest brings the total number of people detained in the investigation to five. He is believed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs. Previously, the Panvel police arrested four people after receiving a tip in September-October of last year regarding a scheme to hurt the actor. According to police, the investigation involved infiltrating Lawrence Bishnoi gang-related social media groups. According to an official notification, Navi Mumbai police apprehended Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia and Jonny Walmiki on Saturday in Bhiwani, Haryana.

According to the statement, he was apprehended after Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11), Panvel, Vivek Pansare requested assistance from Bhiwani SP Varun Singhala, and a Crime Branch team from Navi Mumbai headed for the northern state. Gogalia appeared before a magistrate in Bhiwani on Sunday, who granted Navi Mumbai police transit remand until June 5, according to the statement, and was sent to Panvel.

Also read: Raveena Tandon clarifies that she was 'not drunk' and came to rescue her driver while people attracted him

On Saturday, DCP Pansare told the reporters that senior inspector Nitin Thackeray from Panvel police station received information of a conspiracy to hurt the actor in September-October of last year. According to the DCP, their investigation revealed that four gang members had targeted Salman Khan's farmland in Panvel, the region around his home in Bandra in Mumbai, and locations he visited for filming.

In April, a complaint was filed against 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, he stated. Dhananjay Tapesingh, alias Ajay Kashyap (28) was detained in Panvel on April 28, while Gaurav Bhatia, alias Sandeep Bishnoi, was apprehended in Gujarat on the same day, an official said on Saturday. Vaspi Khan, alias Waseem Chikna, was apprehended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while Rizwan Khan, aka Javed Khan, was seized in Bangalore. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, such as 120-B (conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Pansare.

Latest Videos