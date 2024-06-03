Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Raveena Tandon clarifies that she was 'not drunk' and came to rescue her driver while people attracted him

    Raveena Tandon said that this episode had not been portrayed correctly and the CCTV footage from the surrounding area shows that a group of ladies approached her home in the evening and began shouting at and fighting with the driver.

    Raveena Tandon clarifies that she was 'not drunk' and came to rescue her driver while people attracted him RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    On Saturday night, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon confirmed that she had been attacked while attempting to defend her driver. The actress was charged with assaulting three individuals, one a senior person, after her driver allegedly hit them with her car. However, the CCTV footage proved that the claims were incorrect. Raveena has yet to issue a formal statement. She did, however, provide the comments made by police officers who were investigating the incident.

    Raveena's Instagram story

    Raveena said that this episode had not been portrayed correctly and the CCTV footage from the surrounding area shows that a group of ladies approached her home in the evening and began shouting at and fighting with the driver. She joined them solely to protect her driver and was not drunk.

    Also Read: Karthik Aaryan goes bonkers as Real Madrid win Champions League at Wembley; WATCH Hala Madrid moment

    Mumbai Police's statement

    A Mumbai Police official said the complainant made a bogus allegation in the supposed video. He mentioned that the Police had reviewed the complete CCTV tape from the society and discovered that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society while this family was crossing the same lane. The family pulled over and advised the driver to check if anyone was behind him before reversing. 

    The officer reported that the discussion deteriorated into foul language, and Raveena Tandon arrived on the scene to check what had happened to her driver. Raveena sought to protect the driver from the mob, but the mob began harassing her. Raveena and her family visited the Khar police station and submitted formal complaints. Later, both sent letters stating that they did not intend to register any complaints. The officer clarified that no one was wounded in this incident that they studied the CCTV footage, and the car did not hit anyone. 

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 8:40 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karthik Aaryan goes bonkers as Real Madrid win Champions League at Wembley; WATCH Hala Madrid moment ATG

    Karthik Aaryan goes bonkers as Real Madrid win Champions League at Wembley; WATCH Hala Madrid moment

    Killing it as usual...', Rakul Preet Singh fangirls over Anirudh Ravichander at Indian 2 audio launch - WATCH ATG

    'Killing it as usual...', Rakul Preet Singh fangirls over Anirudh Ravichander at Indian 2 audio launch - WATCH

    Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta wraps up shooting for Aamir Khan's film; shares BTS from set - WATCH ATG

    Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta wraps up shooting for Aamir Khan's film; shares BTS from set - WATCH

    Godzilla Minus One' LEAKED: 2024 Oscar-winning film OUT for free download hours after OTT release RBA

    'Godzilla Minus One' LEAKED: 2024 Oscar-winning film OUT for free download hours after OTT release

    Rajinikanth's picture from his spiritual journey goes, superstar looks simple in dhoti and shawl RKK

    Rajinikanth's picture from his spiritual journey goes, superstar looks simple in dhoti and shawl

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: BMRCL clears fallen tree branch on track near Trinity metro station, Purple line resumes operation vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL clears fallen tree branch on track near Trinity metro station, Purple line resumes operation

    T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann sets new T20I record against Oman osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann sets new T20I record against Oman

    Tennis French Open 2024: Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden survive early scare at the Roland Garros osf

    French Open 2024: Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden survive early scare at the Roland Garros

    Papua New Guinea skipper Assad Vala proud of the team despite narrow miss for upset against West Indies osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: PNG skipper Assad Vala proud of team despite narrow defeat against West Indies

    MLC 2024: Australia's captain Pat Cummins set to play for San Francisco Unicorns osf

    MLC 2024: Australia's captain Pat Cummins set to play for San Francisco Unicorns

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon