Raveena Tandon clarifies that she was 'not drunk' and came to rescue her driver while people attracted him

On Saturday night, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon confirmed that she had been attacked while attempting to defend her driver. The actress was charged with assaulting three individuals, one a senior person, after her driver allegedly hit them with her car. However, the CCTV footage proved that the claims were incorrect. Raveena has yet to issue a formal statement. She did, however, provide the comments made by police officers who were investigating the incident.

Raveena's Instagram story

Raveena said that this episode had not been portrayed correctly and the CCTV footage from the surrounding area shows that a group of ladies approached her home in the evening and began shouting at and fighting with the driver. She joined them solely to protect her driver and was not drunk.

Mumbai Police's statement

A Mumbai Police official said the complainant made a bogus allegation in the supposed video. He mentioned that the Police had reviewed the complete CCTV tape from the society and discovered that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society while this family was crossing the same lane. The family pulled over and advised the driver to check if anyone was behind him before reversing.

The officer reported that the discussion deteriorated into foul language, and Raveena Tandon arrived on the scene to check what had happened to her driver. Raveena sought to protect the driver from the mob, but the mob began harassing her. Raveena and her family visited the Khar police station and submitted formal complaints. Later, both sent letters stating that they did not intend to register any complaints. The officer clarified that no one was wounded in this incident that they studied the CCTV footage, and the car did not hit anyone.

