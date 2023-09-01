Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan announces launch of his clothing line in Dubai, first store outside South Asia

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced the debut of Being Human Clothing store at Dubai's Deira City Centre, marking the brand's first store outside South Asia. His clothing line saw its launch in 2012. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan excitedly announced the official opening of the inaugural Being Human store at Dubai's Deira City Centre. The clothing line's expansion marks its first venture beyond South Asia. Salman Khan shared the news via an Instagram Stories reel, expressing his enthusiasm for this significant milestone in Being Human's journey, as it enters the international market in style.

    Reposting a reel on his Instagram Stories, Salman Khan said: “Assalam Aleikum, Dubai. I have a surprise for you. Being Human store khul raha hai (A Being Human store is opening)." He added, “Also, be a part of the inauguration at the Deira City Centre Mall. Hope you like the clothes.”

    Being Human Clothing, a brand under the ownership of Salman Khan, was established in 2012 with the primary aim of advancing the mission of Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation. This charitable trust is dedicated to providing education and healthcare support to marginalized communities in India. The brand has a widespread presence, with retail outlets not only in various locations across India but also extending its footprint into Bangladesh and Nepal.

    The Deira City Centre branch of Being Human Clothing represents the brand's debut in the Middle East region. “Our first Dubai store — measuring 2,500sqft in size – is being launched in Deira City Centre shopping mall, one of the most popular malls in the country,” the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Being Human, Vivek Sandhwar, said in an interview. Sandhwar further commented that the store boasts a strikingly fresh and novel appearance, signifying a significant departure from their established identity in India. It has been meticulously crafted with custom designs, incorporating numerous upcycled elements.

    The COO disclosed that customers will have the opportunity to browse through Being Human's clothing collection at the Dubai store. “There will be some adjacent categories, all of which are similar to what is available in India. Of course, this is a larger store so the assortment here is much wider,” he said.

