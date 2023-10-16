Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday

    Salaar also stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres on December 22 of this year.

    Salaar Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    On October 16, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran turned 41, and the makers of the highly awaited film Salaar unveiled his first-look poster to commemorate the occasion. Fans shared the poster on social media with birthday greetings. Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, is set to hit theatres on December 22. Ranjith Balakrishnan's romantic drama Nandanam launched his career in 2002. Sukumaran's film Indian Rupee won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2011.

    He is married to Supriya Menon and has a daughter named Alankrita Menon Prithviraj with her. Most recently, the actor was seen in Shaji Kailas' Kaduva (2022). Meanwhile, Bollywood fans would remember him as the gorgeous hunk in Rani Mukherji's Aiyyaa.

    Hombale Films, the production house, took to X (formerly X) to share the actor’s poster. Wishing him, they wrote, “Wishing ‘Vardharaja Mannaar’ THE KING @PrithviOfficial, a majestic birthday (sic).”

    The poster features Prithviraj in a rugged appearance, dressed in black clothes with a shawl draped around his neck. Sporting a black tika on his forehead and a nose ring, he stood against a cloudy and dust-filled sky, accompanied by several people in the background.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house

    The billboard depicts Prithviraj as rough, clad in black with a shawl hanging around his neck. He stood against a hazy and dusty sky, wearing a black tika on his forehead and a nose ring, with other people in the background.

    The actor recently said that he has totally recovered from his knee injury and is ready to return to work with "100%" vitality. Sukumaran stated on Instagram that it had been three months since he injured his knee during an action sequence filming for his next Malayalam film, Vilayath Buddha.

    Also Read: When Karisma Kapoor rejected wearing 'mini skirt' in Bollywood song (THROWBACK)

    Following the injury, the actor described undergoing a "fairly complex" surgery and thanked the medical personnel. "Complete and full recovery is still a long way off," he added, adding that he would have to stick to his physiotherapy and rehabilitation schedule. But getting to where I am in three months required a lot of expertise and devotion from this team. So THANK YOU for your dedication and extremely remarkable passion for your professions!"

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges RKK

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house

    When Karisma Kapoor rejected wearing 'mini skirt' in iconic Bollywood song (THROWBACK) vma

    When Karisma Kapoor rejected wearing 'mini skirt' in Bollywood song (THROWBACK)

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case

    'Tiger 3': Has Shah Rukh Khan refused appearance with Salman for promotions? KNOW details vma

    'Tiger 3': Has Shah Rukh Khan refused appearance with Salman for promotions? KNOW details

    Recent Stories

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try rkn

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges RKK

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house

    Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH) snt

    Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon