Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house

    Now that Munawar Faruqui is all set to participate in India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss, we present 5 reasons why we look forward to watching Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17!

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    Following his victory in Lockupp Season 1, Munawar Faruqui became well-known and well-liked. Since then, the popular comedian and rapper has been reported to be on many reality series, but nothing has come of it.  Munawar Faruqui, India's most famous stand-up comedian, has begun his quest for the Bigg Boss trophy. The Bigg Boss 17 First Day First Show aired yesterday night, and the candidates were finally unveiled to the public.

    Colours TV aired introduction videos for the competitors on social media and showed their introductions and entries on television. Colours posted introductory videos on cfor each of the seventeen participants who joined the home. Fans immediately began showering their support for their favourite contestants, but one participant is already proving to be the frontrunner in terms of devotion and adoration. Yes! Munawar Faruqui arrives!

    Also Read: Boss Boss 17: Salman Khan's show has three houses, here's what each indicates

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Munawar's introductory video on Colours' Instagram has garnered the most views and likes thus far among all seventeen competitors! Munawar looks stylish in the video, and his humorous and lively side also shines through.  This is a strong indicator that Munawar has the most committed fan following, demonstrating that his appearance has piqued the interest of programme watchers.

    Now as Munawar is poised to appear on India's most popular reality programme Bigg Boss 17, we offer to you 5 reasons why we are excited to see Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17!

    1. Compatibility
    Munawar has been open about his life and hardships, and his experiences have shaped him into the modest man he is now. This will undoubtedly captivate the audience, and many will be able to relate to his real and honest attitude.

    2. Having fun
    Munawar is a comedian and a rapper with large fan bases in both disciplines. Munawar will provide much-needed amusement in the middle of the show's tough conditions, which both fellow housemates and fans will love!

    Also Read: Navratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut in Ahmedabad, promotes her film Tejas; celebrates festivities

    3. Strategic Approach to the Game
    Munawar was recognised on Lockupp for his humility and humour, but he was also noted for his astute approach to the game. In fact, several other contenders and guests referred to him as the "mastermind." Bigg Boss is notorious for introducing unexpected twists and turns, and witnessing how Munawar handles it all will be worth watching!

    4. Relationship Value
    Munawar has always been seen helping those close to him, whether it's during Lockupp or after Lockupp. Munawar may be the friend everyone wants to have in a game where making friends is crucial!

    5. Fanaticism
    Munawar had a lot of popular support during Lockupp, which helped him win the show. His fan base has grown exponentially since then! Entering the house with a massive fan base already provides him an advantage, making him a formidable rival on the road to the trophy!

    These are only five reasons to watch Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17, and we are confident that as you see him on the programme, more will be added to the list!

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salaar Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday RBA

    Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges RKK

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges

    When Karisma Kapoor rejected wearing 'mini skirt' in iconic Bollywood song (THROWBACK) vma

    When Karisma Kapoor rejected wearing 'mini skirt' in Bollywood song (THROWBACK)

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case

    'Tiger 3': Has Shah Rukh Khan refused appearance with Salman for promotions? KNOW details vma

    'Tiger 3': Has Shah Rukh Khan refused appearance with Salman for promotions? KNOW details

    Recent Stories

    Salaar Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday RBA

    Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try rkn

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges RKK

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges

    Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH) snt

    Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon