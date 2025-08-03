Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, who announced their separation last month, are hinting at reconciliation

Days after revealing her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap, Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo with him, accompanied by a message indicating that the couple is making an effort to reconcile. The picture, which featured the pair with a scenic view of the sea and mountains, hinted at a hopeful new chapter in their relationship.

Saina Nehwal, 35, had taken many by surprise last month when she publicly announced her decision to part ways with Kashyap. The two, who have been together for over six years, tied the knot in 2018.

In her earlier statement, Nehwal had said that sometimes life leads people down different paths. She mentioned that after careful thought and reflection, she and Kashyap had chosen to go their separate ways. They were prioritizing peace, personal growth, and healing—for themselves and for each other. Nehwal had expressed gratitude for the memories they shared and conveyed her best wishes for the future, while also requesting that their privacy be respected during the period.

Both Nehwal and Kashyap rose to prominence at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, emerging as two of India’s finest badminton talents. Saina, widely regarded as a trailblazer in Indian badminton, has the distinction of winning an Olympic bronze medal and becoming the first Indian woman to attain the world number one ranking.

Throughout her illustrious career, Nehwal has been honored with several prestigious awards, including the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (now Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna) in 2010. To this day, she remains the only Indian female shuttler to have held the top world ranking.

Parupalli Kashyap, meanwhile, gained national recognition after clinching a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He had previously secured a bronze medal in the 2010 edition of the same event. He also made history by becoming the first Indian male badminton player to reach the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games, a milestone he achieved at the London Olympics in 2012.

Now, as the couple appears to be giving their relationship another chance, fans and well-wishers remain hopeful for their journey ahead.