Actor Vijay Sethupathi will headline the new Tamil series 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan', premiering on JioHotstar on March 27. The teaser shows the actor, in a darkly comic narration, asking people to search for his own missing body.

'Kattan' Teaser and Premiere Details

'Kattan' is set to premiere on 27th March on JioHotstar. Blending absurdity with suspense and his signature charm, the teaser sets the tone for what promises to be one of the most anticipated web series releases of the year.

"In a darkly comic and quirky narration, the actor urges those around him to help search for his missing body, instantly sparking curiosity and conversation," as per a press note.

Creative Team and Cast

This series is created and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan. Earlier this year, Vijay was seen in 'Gandhi Talks', which also featured Aditi Rao Hydari.