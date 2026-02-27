Recent reports claim that Sangeetha has filed for divorce in family court. The petition reportedly mentions allegations such as an alleged extra-marital affair and mental distress. According to these reports, she claimed to have learned about the alleged relationship in April 2021, which deeply affected her emotionally and impacted family harmony.

Current Status and Public Speculation

As of February 2026, the reported divorce filing has sparked widespread discussion among fans and media. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side. Until verified statements are released, the matter remains based on reports, with audiences closely watching for clarity on the couple’s future.

