Reports claim Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce from Thalapathy Vijay. Who is she, what is her background, and how did their marriage unfold? Here’s a quick relationship timeline explained briefly today.
Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam
Sangeetha Sornalingam is not a public figure but has long played a key role in actor Thalapathy Vijay’s personal and family life. Reports say she was once a devoted fan of the superstar. During that period, their friendship reportedly grew closer, eventually turning into a serious relationship that later led to marriage.
From Fan to Life Partner
Sangeetha is generally believed to have lived in the UK before meeting Vijay. As a fan, she reportedly travelled to Chennai to meet him during a film shoot. After this meeting, the two are said to have grown close. Despite coming from different religious backgrounds, they eventually decided to marry and begin their life together.
Marriage and Children
Vijay and Sangeetha got married on August 25, 1999. Their marriage has spanned over 27 years, making them one of the long-standing couples in the South film industry. They have two children: son Jason Sanjay, now in his mid-twenties, and daughter Divya Saasha, who is in her early twenties.
Different Backgrounds and Faith
Vijay was born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on June 22, 1974, and follows Christianity. Sangeetha, on the other hand, is said to come from a Hindu background and is also reported by some sources to be of Sri Lankan Tamil origin. Despite their different faiths and cultures, the couple built a family and maintained a largely private personal life.
Divorce Reports and Allegations
Recent reports claim that Sangeetha has filed for divorce in family court. The petition reportedly mentions allegations such as an alleged extra-marital affair and mental distress. According to these reports, she claimed to have learned about the alleged relationship in April 2021, which deeply affected her emotionally and impacted family harmony.
Current Status and Public Speculation
As of February 2026, the reported divorce filing has sparked widespread discussion among fans and media. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side. Until verified statements are released, the matter remains based on reports, with audiences closely watching for clarity on the couple’s future.
