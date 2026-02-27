Vipul Amrutlal Shah clarified 'The Kerala Story 2' isn't against Kerala after the High Court lifted its stay. He said the film reflects truth, thanks the court, and insists it only exposes criminals in various states, not the people of Kerala.

Filmmaker's Statement on High Court Decision

Vipul Amrutlal Shah on Friday clarified that his film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' does not target the state of Kerala or its people, following the Kerala High Court Division Bench lifting the stay on the film's release. He also noted that the movie is a reflection of truth and made with lot of hard work.

While speaking to the media, he said, "The Kerala High Court Division Bench has withdrawn the stay that we got yesterday. And they have cleared the way for the release of the film. Now our shows have already started opening. So I request the people that this is a true film made with a lot of hard work. And the biggest proof of the truth of our film is that the Kerala court has vacated the stay order. If our film was a lie, then the Kerala court would have seen it and the stay order would not have been vacated."

"I am very thankful to the Kerala Court of Honourable Justice, on behalf of myself and my entire team. Because of the prayers of thousands and lakhs of victims, I feel that this film will go ahead and make a place in the hearts of people," he added, expressing gratitude to the Kerala High Court Division Bench.

'Film Exposes Criminals, Not Kerala'

He urged the people of Kerala to view the film with an open mind. "Neither our film, nor me, nor any member of my team are against the state of Kerala or the people of Kerala. Kerala is a very beautiful place. It is God's own country. But if something wrong is happening in God's own country, then it is our effort to reach those people and rectify that mistake. And I promise you that if you watch the film, then you will understand that we have not said anything negative about Kerala or the people of Kerala in this film. This film exposes some criminals."

Shah explained that the film highlights criminal activities in multiple states, including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. "This film exposes some criminals. Some criminals live in Kerala, some in Madhya Pradesh, some in Rajasthan. That is why we have named this film Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond," he said.

The filmmaker further recalled, "We did an event in Delhi where we brought about 50 victims. So that we can tell people that these are the victims. This is not a fictional story. These are real stories. And some of those girls told their stories...So there was a question raised there, why didn't the girls come from Kerala? If the girls who came from Kerala, if the name of the Kerala story is there, then I just want to say that at the time of the first Kerala story, we did an event, 26 girls came from Kerala. They told their stories. There are many other girls who are affected by this in Kerala. We have their videos, which I would request my team to share with you."

Legal Proceedings and Court Directives

The Kerala High Court Division Bench on Friday lifted the stay on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'.High Court Division Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed interim order passed by Single Bench Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, which stayed the release for 15 days.

On February 26, the Kerala High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-watch and reconsider the clearance of 'The Kerala Story 2', following claims that the film contains hate-spreading content.The Kerala HC had also imposed a 15-day interim stay on the film's release.

While hearing a petition that raised concerns about certain scenes in the film allegedly inciting hatred and threatening communal harmony, the court also examined the earlier decision of the CBFC, which had granted certification permitting the film's screening. Observing the seriousness of the allegations, the bench ordered the Board to undertake a detailed re-examination of the controversial portions of the film.The CBFC has been ordered to submit a report clarifying whether the remarks in question amount to an insult against a specific community.

About the Film and Controversy

'The Kerala Story 2,' the sequel to the National Award-winning 'The Kerala Story', that came out in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions. Ever since the trailer for the sequel was released, the film has been drawing strong reactions from all corners, and several social media users have criticised it as "propaganda," while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents.

Earlier, reports claimed that the teaser of the film was removed after court intervention.However, the makers denied these claims. (ANI)