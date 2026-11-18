Saif Ali Khan met Prince William at Dharma Productions to discuss strengthening Indo-UK cultural and film industry ties. The light-hearted conversation covered cinema, cricket, and the future of cross-cultural storytelling collaborations.

Saif Ali Khan Discusses UK-India Film Ties During Prince William Visit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan spoke about his interaction with Prince William during his visit to Dharma Productions, saying their conversation touched upon India-UK cultural cooperation, the film industries of both countries, cinema, songs and cricket. Speaking to media after the interaction, Saif said the meeting focused on strengthening cultural ties between India and the United Kingdom, particularly through collaboration between their respective film industries. "This session was about cultural cooperation and the film industries of the United Kingdom (UK) and India working together," Saif said.

Describing the meeting with Prince William, Saif said it was a light-hearted conversation involving films, songs and cricket. "It was a light conversation about films, songs, and a little bit about cricket," he said. He also revealed that they spoke about his late father, former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, and his experiences playing cricket in England and India.

When asked whether his royal background came up during the interaction, Saif said, "They did mention it, but I was quick to point out that in India we do not have a royal system anymore." Saif also praised Prince William's work as an ambassador for environmental causes, including climate action and green energy, calling the Earthshot Prize a "fantastic thing".

Highlighting the UK's long-standing association with Bollywood, the actor said, "The UK has been a favourite destination for Bollywood for a very long time." Referring to recent developments, the actor mentioned Yash Raj Films' agreement to make films in the UK and stressed the need to explore further opportunities for collaboration. "We used to make a lot of films there, and I think in the future also we'll have to see how we work together. I think a lot of people, recently Yash Raj has also signed something and made an agreement to make some films, " said Saif.

Reflecting on how Bollywood's storytelling has evolved, Saif noted that earlier films were often more NRI-friendly, while contemporary cinema increasingly looks inward at India's own culture and stories. "Earlier, the movies we used to make were sort of more NRI-friendly. But now, since so much of our culture is looking inside at our own country, we'll have to find a way in the future to see how UK stories fit into that narrative. It'll be very interesting to find out," he added.

The interaction took place during Prince William's visit to Dharma Productions, where filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed the royal guest. The visit also featured a Bollywood dance performance to the popular song 'Shava Shava' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Earlier, Karan Johar described Prince William's visit to Dharma Productions as an "absolute privilege and honour", highlighting his interest in Indian cinema and its global reach. He said he was delighted to welcome Prince William to the production house and described him as a gracious and warm individual. "It was absolutely amazing, such a privilege and honour to have His Royal Highness Prince William visit Dharma Productions. He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide. It was wonderful interacting with such a warm individual," Karan told ANI.

Earlier in the morning, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, arrived at the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai's Lower Parel for an engagement focused on sustainable textiles, as part of their visit to India for the Earthshot Prize 2026. The royal couple attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 17, which brought together global environmental innovators, public figures and personalities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and music. The Mumbai visit also marks Princess Catherine’s first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022. Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and solutions that can help address some of the world’s biggest environmental problems. Their Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule also included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. (ANI)