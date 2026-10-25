The trial in the attack case on actor Saif Ali Khan began on October 24, 2026, with nurse Aliyama Philip testifying that an intruder demanded Rs 1 crore ransom for his son, Jeh. Philip, who sustained finger injuries, identified accused Mohammed Shariful in court.

Friday, October 24, 2026! That's when Mumbai courts began the trial in the Saif Ali Khan attack case. A nurse recalled an intruder's demand for Rs 1 crore. Then the actor fought back. Aliyama Philip, 59, the primary witness, testified. She identified the accused in court.

The terrifying incident unfolded on January 15-16, 2025. An intruder allegedly broke into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home. A robbery attempt failed. A violent fight followed. Three people were hurt, including Khan and Philip.

Nurse Recalls Chilling Details

Nurse Aliyama Philip gave emotionally charged testimony. She provided key details to the court about that night. Philip said she was tending to Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son, Jeh — just four years old. Around 2 AM, she woke up to a chilling sight. A man stood in the room. He moved menacingly towards Jeh’s bed.

Instinct took over. Philip immediately tried to pick up the child. The intruder then attacked her, she testified. He used a hexa blade — a sharp instrument. It cut two of her fingers. Philip, despite the pain, confronted him. She asked why he was there. He gave a chilling reply: “Rs 1 crore” for the child. A kidnapping, he clearly planned. Her screams and the struggle alerted other household members. This started events that escalated the fight.

Philip confidently identified Mohammed Shariful in court. She pointed to him as the man who entered the bedroom. He made the ransom demand. Her testimony showed her courage. She faced immediate danger. She protected the young child, even with her injuries.

Saif Ali Khan's Brave Confrontation

From the nursery, an alarming commotion. A quick-thinking nanny raised a full alarm. This brought Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to the terrifying scene. Khan then bravely fought back against the armed intruder. He didn't hesitate. Khan confronted the assailant. He demanded his identity. He asked what the intruder wanted. This quickly escalated into a violent physical fight. It showed Khan prioritized family protection.

In the fierce struggle, the actor suffered life-threatening injuries. Reports say he was stabbed six times. Wounds hit his back, hand, neck — critically impacting his spinal cord. Despite these severe injuries, Khan showed immense courage. He fought relentlessly. He overpowered the armed intruder. He prevented further harm to his family and staff. His actions bought key time. Family and staff secured themselves safely in another room. Khan's fierce resistance disarmed the assailant. The intruder then fled the residence.

Emergency! They rushed Khan to Lilavati Hospital for extensive treatment.

This ability to fight back, even gravely wounded, showed immense bravery. It remains key to understanding the night's events.

Trial Continues

Mohammed Shariful's legal proceedings are now in full swing. The sessions court earlier rejected his guilty plea. This paved the way for a full trial. The court will thoroughly examine all evidence and testimonies. This includes Nurse Aliyama Philip's statement. Saif Ali Khan may also testify.

Police arrested Shariful and indicted him. This marked a key step in pursuing justice for the traumatic incident. The court chose a full trial. This shows the gravity of the charges. They include attempted robbery, assault, and attempted kidnapping. The Rs 1 crore ransom demand confirms this. Primary witness testimony is already heard. The trial will continue with cross-examinations. Both prosecution and defense will introduce more evidence. The community and legal observers await the case's progression. They hope for a definitive resolution to this high-profile, violent home invasion.