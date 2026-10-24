Saif Ali Khan shared an Instagram video of himself jamming on an electric guitar with musicians at home. The actor, known for his diverse interests, playfully captioned the post about finding the groove while missing the tempo during the session.

Saif Ali Khan Showcases Musical Skills

Ever since Saif Ali Khan made his Instagram debut, the actor has been giving fans little glimpses of his life beyond films. From spending time with his family to sharing his love for books, Saif has now offered a look at another side of himself as he shared a video of playing the electric guitar at home.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram, jamming with a small group of musicians on his balcony. Holding a yellow electric guitar, Saif was seen playing along with musicians on drums and other instruments. The balcony had been set up with amplifiers and other musical equipment.

Musical Interests and Personal Life

Adding a touch of humour to the post, the actor captioned it, “Found the groove, lost the tempo, had a great time anyway.” Saif has often spoken about his love for music and has also shown his guitar-playing skills on earlier occasions. In May 2025, his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared pictures and videos of Saif playing music with their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, at home.

Apart from music, the actor also has a keen interest in books. One of his recent Instagram posts featured the Pataudi Library, where he was seen posing among the books and spending time reading.

The Ghee Legend Anecdote

Meanwhile, Saif has also been in the news for his reaction to winning a two-year supply of ghee on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He appeared on the show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, alongside Akshay Kumar to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan. His excitement over the ghee prize became a talking point among fans, who fondly called him the “ghee legend”. However, during a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with Kareena, Saif jokingly said that he was yet to receive the prize.