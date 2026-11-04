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Inside Mohanlal's Stunning Ooty Villa: Fans Can Now Stay at His Colonial Retreat for Rs 37,000 a Night
Fans of Malayalam actor Mohanlal can now stay at his colonial Ooty villa Hideaway for Rs 37,000 a night. Located in Lovedale, the retreat features cinema artwork, prop weapons, and a private chef.
Inside Mohanlal's Private Villa
Rs 37,000 per night — that is what fans must spend to stay in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's private colonial sanctuary in Ooty. He just opened the doors to travellers. Tucked away in quiet Lovedale, Tamil Nadu, the heritage retreat named 'Hideaway' sits 15 minutes away from Ooty's main town center.
Inside Private Gateway
For over ten years, Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra, and their children Pranav and Vismaya used the three-bedroom bungalow as a private getaway. Luxury stay platforms now list the property. Film buffs and travellers can now step directly into the actor's quiet retreat, combining vintage living with personal movie history.
Inside the Cinema-Themed Villa
Step inside, and the home reveals the actor's four-decade screen career. A traditional brick fireplace anchors the main living room. Nearly 300 caricatures and artwork depicting Mohanlal's iconic film roles cover the surrounding walls, blending classic colonial architecture with personal movie memorabilia.
Personalised Bedrooms and Kerala Dining
Each room reflects the family's personal touch. Guests can stay in actor's Bedroom' or pick Pranav's room for its clear views of the garden grounds. Vismaya's bedroom features nature-inspired decor with mirror wall elements.
25 years — that is how long the bungalow's private chef has cooked for the Mohanlal family. He prepares fresh traditional Kerala dishes inside the villa kitchen throughout every stay.
Gun House Annexe
Movie props fill the 'Gun House' annex nearby. This dedicated space operates as a private bar and mini-museum for visitors. Display cases showcase replica prop weapons from Mohanlal's cinematic projects, including items from big films like Barroz and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.
Outdoor Grounds
Outside, landscaped private gardens brim with seasonal flowers. Guests can look out over Nilgiri mountain valleys or gather for evening bonfires and barbecues under open skies.
Booking Details
Outside, landscaped private gardens brim with seasonal flowers. Guests can look out over Nilgiri mountain valleys or gather for evening bonfires and barbecues under open skies.
At roughly Rs ₹37,000 per night plus taxes, 'Hideaway' in Lovedale is live on boutique platforms like Luxunlock and Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy. Reservations are now open for families and small groups planning an Ooty holiday.
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